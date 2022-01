If you love the sultry sounds found within Genix and LYCA’s “Numb,” then you’re going to obsess over these brand-new remixes!. When Genix released 199X last year, fans were swept away by the beautiful intensity that ran through each and every one of its tracks. One particular song flew everyone beyond the moon and took us all to dance music heaven where we became “Numb” to all of the stressors that once affected our lives. This track, which features red hot vocals from the one and only LYCA, proved to be an instant showstopper and made jaws hit the floor. Today, we get to relive the magic, but with a twist.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO