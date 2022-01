COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday. DHEC reports 10,412 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,352 probable cases, for a total of 14,764 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and 18 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 32 new virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,132,825 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,880 virus related deaths reported in the state.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO