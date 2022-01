My dad, Edward, is 100 years old. He started paying the BBC licence fee circa 1945, when he was demobbed from the royal army medical corps. Now, after this government stopped funding the exemption for over-75s, he is paying it once again. And what he probably doesn’t realise is that he’s in a war again, too.The war this time is a culture war. We know, of course, that it has been reignited this weekend as part of “Operation Save Big Dog” to try to distract critics of Boris Johnson’s shameful Downing Street tenure on the one hand, and to throw...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO