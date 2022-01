U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has confirmed that the national TV license fee, which is the primary source of income for the BBC, will be frozen at £159 ($217) per year for the next two years. It will then rise in line with inflation for the following four years. Addressing the U.K. parliament on Monday, Dorries also said that she would review the license fee funding model ahead of the BBC’s next governing charter review in December 2027, and that those discussions would “begin shortly.” The plans for the new licence fee settlement cover a period of six years and will take...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO