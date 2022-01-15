ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

DONE DEAL: Roma fullback Riccardo Calafiori joins Genoa

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoma fullback Riccardo Calafiori has joined Genoa on-loan to the end of the season. Calafiori has played nine games under José Mourinho this term and joins Genoa in a temporary...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Aston Villa wrapping up deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen

Aston Villa are wrapping up a deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen. The Express & Star says the 32-year-old Sweden international is set to join for the rest of the season from Roma. Olsen is currently on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship but there is a growing expectation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chiesaditotti.com

Roma 1, Cagliari 0: Sérgio Oliveira PK Seals the Deal for Giallorossi

After watching their 3-1 lead over Juventus disappear in a six-minute span last weekend, José Mourinho and Roma didn't need to just defeat Cagliari today, they needed to beat them convincingly; we're talking a blowout of epic proportions, the kind that makes you think Caligari owed Mourinho money or maybe made disparaging remarks about his family in the tunnel pre-match. That's much easier said than done, of course, but Roma's quest for a resounding victory was dealt a swift blow before the opening whistle even blew, as Lorenzo Pellegrini was forced out of the lineup due to a last-minute injury.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​DONE DEAL: Aston Villa complete deal for Roma keeper Olsen

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Robin Olsen from Roma. The Swedish goalkeeper joins on loan for the remainder of this season. Olsen, 32, moves to Villa having spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Championship side Sheffield United. "It was easy (the decision to join...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
José Mourinho
Tribal Football

Race for the Scudetto: Inter Milan, Atalanta classic; AC Milan fury; Oliveira leaves mark on Roma

MATCH OF THE WEEK - Atalanta vs Inter Milan. One of the most European matches seen in Serie A in recent times... It is true, it ended 0-0, but the best players on the pitch for the two teams were Juan Musso and Samir Handanovic, the two goalkeepers, who were the protagonists of almost miraculous saves during the match. It was a very important match for both teams, with the Nerazzurri who could definitively push Atalanta out of the race for the Scudetto and at the same time place more points between them and Milan, while for Gian Piero Gasperini's team it could bring Inter closer.
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Hazard ready to leave Real Madrid for 2 reasons

Eden Hazard is ready to end his time with Real Madrid, it has been revealed. That's according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who covers Belgian football for RMC. Tavolieri reports both Hazard's battle for minutes this season and the management of the club's medical chiefs has convinced him to leave. Problems...
SOCCER
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Tribal Football

Burnley target Benteke eager to stick with Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke wants to stay with Crystal Palace. Burnley manager Sean Dyche is looking to bring a new striker to Turf Moor after the sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, says the London Evening Standard. Burnley are bottom of the table and have won just one League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund 'surprised' by Haaland comments as Man City, Man Utd circle

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc was left "surprised" by Erling Haaland's comments about his future. The in-demand striker revealed he felt he was under pressure from Dortmund to make a decision about his future. Haaland, 22, has two years remaining on his contract but a £66m release clause will become...
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: World class Chelsea a great challenge

Brighton boss Graham Potter says they'll embrace the "challenge" of facing Chelsea. Brighton host Chelsea on Tuesday night. Potter said today: "We took a point and were happy with our performance at Stamford Bridge - Chelsea are one of the best teams in the world. "It's one of the most...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea open talks for PSG left-back Kurzawa

Chelsea are pushing to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The Frenchman played under Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Sky Sports says Chelsea want a loan deal until the rest of the season. Tuchel only has Marcos Alonso available to play at left-back. Ben Chilwell is out for the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid captain Marcelo matches Gento trophy record

Real Madrid captain Marcelo became the club's equal greatest title winner with last night's Supercopa de Espana triumph. The veteran wing-back helped Real defeat Athletic Bilbao in the final in Riyadh on Sunday. Marcelo now has won 23 trophies - so equaling the record of Real Madrid great Paco Gento.
SOCCER

