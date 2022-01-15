DONE DEAL: Roma fullback Riccardo Calafiori joins Genoa

MATCH OF THE WEEK - Atalanta vs Inter Milan. One of the most European matches seen in Serie A in recent times... It is true, it ended 0-0, but the best players on the pitch for the two teams were Juan Musso and Samir Handanovic, the two goalkeepers, who were the protagonists of almost miraculous saves during the match. It was a very important match for both teams, with the Nerazzurri who could definitively push Atalanta out of the race for the Scudetto and at the same time place more points between them and Milan, while for Gian Piero Gasperini's team it could bring Inter closer.

UEFA ・ 6 HOURS AGO