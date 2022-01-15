DONE DEAL: Roma fullback Riccardo Calafiori joins Genoa

After watching their 3-1 lead over Juventus disappear in a six-minute span last weekend, José Mourinho and Roma didn't need to just defeat Cagliari today, they needed to beat them convincingly; we're talking a blowout of epic proportions, the kind that makes you think Caligari owed Mourinho money or maybe made disparaging remarks about his family in the tunnel pre-match. That's much easier said than done, of course, but Roma's quest for a resounding victory was dealt a swift blow before the opening whistle even blew, as Lorenzo Pellegrini was forced out of the lineup due to a last-minute injury.
