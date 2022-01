We saw the Nike FlyEase Go in 2021 and for 2022, Nike will debut a new FlyEase sneaker available exclusively for kids. Nike’s new Dynamo Go and Play Pack collection is out to help that spontaneous play happen quickly and easily, harnessing the brand’s goal to make play a lifestyle for kids. The shoe and apparel line is made with the same innovative FlyEase technology that was developed using insights from the disability community, and they include kid-inspired features and playful touches that guarantee our youngest athletes can play whenever, however they want.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO