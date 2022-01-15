ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Massive Cyber Attack Knocks Down Ukrainian Government Websites

By Ravie Lakshmanan
The Hacker News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo fewer than 70 websites operated by the Ukrainian government went offline on Friday for hours in what appears to be a coordinated cyber attack amid heightened tensions with Russia. "As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number...

thehackernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NATO announces deeper 'cyber cooperation' with Ukraine after country's government websites were taken offline by hackers in suspected Russian attack

NATO has announced it plans to deepen cyber cooperation with Ukraine after a sweeping attack knocked out key government websites in Kyiv. Without naming Moscow, aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said Western and Ukrainian intelligence believed the cyberattacks were part of a plot for the 'destabilisation of the situation in Ukraine'.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Computer Security#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Ukrainian#Mfa#Russian#Ssu#Cabinet#Sandworm
The Hacker News

A New Destructive Malware Targeting Ukrainian Government and Business Entities

Cybersecurity teams from Microsoft on Saturday disclosed they identified evidence of a new destructive malware operation dubbed "WhisperGate" targeting government, non-profit, and information technology entities in Ukraine amid brewing geopolitical tensions between the country and Russia. "The malware is disguised as ransomware but, if activated by the attacker, would render...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hacker News

Russia Arrests REvil Ransomware Gang Responsible for High-Profile Cyber Attacks

In an unprecedented move, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), the country's principal security agency, on Friday disclosed that it arrested several members belonging to the notorious REvil ransomware gang and neutralized its operations. The surprise takedown, which it said was carried out at the request of the U.S. authorities, saw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
FOREIGN POLICY
uticaphoenix.net

Microsoft Warns of Cyber Attack on Ukrainian Computer Networks

“If it turns out that Russia is pummeling Ukraine with cyberattacks,” he said, “and if that continues over the period ahead, we will work with our allies on the appropriate response.”. Understand the Escalating Tensions Over Ukraine. Card 1 of 5. Ominous warnings. Russia called the strike a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Russia
The Hacker News

Ukraine: Recent Cyber Attacks Part of Wider Plot to Sabotage Critical Infrastructure

The coordinated cyberattacks targeting Ukrainian government websites and the deployment of a data-wiper malware called WhisperGate on select government systems are part of a broader wave of malicious activities aimed at sabotaging critical infrastructure in the country. The Secret Service of Ukraine on Monday confirmed that the two incidents are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKBN

US, Russia dig in heels over Ukraine as tensions mount

Ahead of critical talks Friday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the two sides appeared no closer to any compromise that might ease tensions and avert the threat of a Russian invasion.
POLITICS
The Independent

Encryption service ‘linked to cyber attacks’ taken down in international sting

An encryption service used by cyber attackers to remain anonymous online has been shut down in an international operation involving the UK National Crime Agency Fifteen server infrastructures were shut down on Monday in an operation led by German police to take down LabVPN.The NCA said that the network was used by criminals connected to cyber attacks that “have caused significant economic harm to UK businesses”, but would not say which ones while investigations are ongoing.Set up in 2008, LabVPN offered virtual private network services via the dark web for around 60 US dollars per year.The system allowed users to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy