From the moment he was taken with the 15th overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always shown his loyalty to the franchise. The Greek Freak has never been shy about letting it be known that he believes Milwaukee is the best place for him to continue playing and ultimately settle down with his family. Although there was a quote earlier this season stemming from Antetokounmpo’s interview with GQ Magazine that raised some eyebrows where he said, “the next challenge might not be here,” everyone in Milwaukee knows where his heart lies.

NBA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO