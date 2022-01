After nearly 50 years of county ownership, Susque-View Home is transitioning to private ownership. The Susque-View Trustees (County Commissioners) were approached in mid 2020 by a private company interested in purchasing the physical property owned by the County of Clinton and the nonprofit nursing home and all of its assets. After careful consideration, meetings, research, appraisals, and legal formalities, the Trustees have made the decision to sell the home in its entirety.

