CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Supply chain issues are still causing problems for some retail stores. Heaters are one of the items flying off the shelves at Pile Hardware as customers prepare for the next winter storm. Sales associate, Travis Edgell, said some customers waited hours for the heaters to come off the truck so they could buy them before they sold out.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO