ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Brother of Insigne says Napoli to blame for Toronto decision

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brother of Lorenzo Insigne says Napoli are to blame for his decision to leave for Toronto FC. Insigne has agreed to join Toronto at...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti: Top 4 must remain our target

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti says they just need to focus on themselves in the title race. Spalletti says their target must remain a top four finish. He explained, “We must play our games without being distracted by where we are in the table. We must show the ambition of fight for top four and give our best in every match we face.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund 'surprised' by Haaland comments as Man City, Man Utd circle

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc was left "surprised" by Erling Haaland's comments about his future. The in-demand striker revealed he felt he was under pressure from Dortmund to make a decision about his future. Haaland, 22, has two years remaining on his contract but a £66m release clause will become...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Hazard ready to leave Real Madrid for 2 reasons

Eden Hazard is ready to end his time with Real Madrid, it has been revealed. That's according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who covers Belgian football for RMC. Tavolieri reports both Hazard's battle for minutes this season and the management of the club's medical chiefs has convinced him to leave. Problems...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
The Independent

What next for Rafa Benitez? One-time European champion must choose wisely after chaotic career choices

It was inevitable that Everton would sack Rafa Benitez. In theory he was a good appointment. The reality was different. The 61-year-old has the sort of obsessive nature and organisational talents needed to untangle a club in a mess. Just not this club.Almost no one wanted him. Not the owner, not the board, not the fans. Alisher Usmanov, the main sponsor and business associate of Farhad Moshiri, was the Spaniard’s biggest advocate. Moshiri, the man with his name over Goodison’s front door, was always dubious.Benitez had committed just about the worst crime in the eyes of the Gwladys Street. He...
SOCCER
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley target Benteke eager to stick with Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke wants to stay with Crystal Palace. Burnley manager Sean Dyche is looking to bring a new striker to Turf Moor after the sale of Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle, says the London Evening Standard. Burnley are bottom of the table and have won just one League game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Napoli#Toronto Fc#Serie Bbenevento#Sky Italia#Tribal Football
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
Tribal Football

Roma, Hellas Verona target Levante midfielder Jorge De Frutos

Levante midfielder Jorge De Frutos is interesting Serie A clubs. With Levante struggling at the bottom of the table, De Frutos could be allowed to leave this month. TMW says the former Real Madrid starlet is on the radar of Roma and Hellas Verona. Roma coach Jose Mourinho is a...
UEFA
Tribal Football

PSG defender Sergio Ramos tribute to Real Madrid great Paco Gento

PSG defender Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to Real Madrid great Paco Gento. Gento passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88. He won the most amount trophies as a Real Madrid player. Former Real captain Ramos said on social media: "Sadly we bid farewell to the honorary president...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Napoli closing deal for Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico

Napoli are closing a deal for Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico. The Argentina international is leaving Ajax this month after falling off the first team map this season. Tagliafico was being linked with Barcelona, but is now set to join Napoli. Spanish reporter Gerard Romero states Napoli have outbid Barca and...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Everton to interview Lampard and Derby boss Rooney

Everton aim to interview Derby County boss Wayne Rooney about the vacant manager's job. Rooney and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard are set to be interviewed for the vacant manager's position at Everton following Rafa Benitez's sacking, says the Telegraph. The Toffees relieved former Liverpool boss Benitez of his duties...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham rival AC Milan for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai

West Ham United have jumped into the battle for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai. The Hungary international is attracting interest from across Europe after being linked with Chelsea before Christmas. Newcastle and West Ham are keen, reports Sky Sports, with AC Milan also interested. For their part, while reluctant to lose...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy