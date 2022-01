The man behind the kit for some of metal’s most influential and formative records, Bill Ward’s tenure with Black Sabbath saw the birth of heavy metal as a genre and the band’s ascension into globe-conquering superstars. A battle with alcoholism in the 1980s gave way to a more holistic lifestyle that has kept him going in the decades since, returning to Sabbath for spells in the 90s and 2000s whilst also branching out into a solo career. Not short of a few pearls of wisdom, we spoke to the heavy metal icon to find the path to enlightenment…

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO