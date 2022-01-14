ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WTI crude oil closes in on the best levels of 2021

By Adam Button
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockdowns in China and thousands of flight cancellations have done nothing to dent buying demand in crude oil since late December. Now crude is threatening last year's high of $85.41 per barrel. It rose as...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

forexlive.com

The rally just won't stop: WTI crude hits $87

At this point, I have to believe that there are oil buyers anticipating a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The buying has been absolutely relentless. Yesterday was a tell with oil up $1 despite US stocks falling 2%. Moreover, the latest gains come despite a $21 one-way rally since December 20. Crude has only had six negative trading days in the past month and half of those were less than 40-cents.
forexlive.com

Crude oil continues it's race to the upside

The price of crude oil continues it's move to the upside with the price moving to high of $87.90. The price is off that high at $87.18, but is still up solidly on the day (up 1.99% at $87.19). The March contract is up 1.59% at $86.37. Looking at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Brent Oil#Oil Reserves#Gasoline#Spr
forexlive.com

USD and oil lower

China cuts Loan Prime Rates: 1 year to 3.7% (from 3.8%) & 5 year to 4.6% (from 4.65%) EUR, GBP and AUD are gaining, as is yen and CHF (all against the USD). Oil has dropped back from levels last seen in 2014. AUD/USD is up also, helped along by...
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.53 to $86.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 93 cents to $88.44. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.69 a gallon. February natural gas fell 25 cents to $4.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.
actionforex.com

WTI Oil Futures Overbought But 90 Level Still in Focus

WTI oil futures (March delivery) are marking their fifth consecutive bullish week. Having fully recovered from November’s sell-off, the price managed to print a new seven-year high at 86.77 on Wednesday but a close above the previous peak of 85.39 seems to be a tough job for now. The...
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Break to a Fresh High

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market went back and forth on Tuesday but has given up some of the gains to show signs of exhaustion. There was a drone attack in the United Arab Emirates which of course had the volatility spiking, but at the end of the day, it looks as if people are trying to come to grips with the idea that perhaps we have come too far in too short a time. Any pullback at this point should probably be thought of as a potential buying opportunity, but time will tell. If we can get that pullback, I think a lot of value hunters would come back into the picture.
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
forexlive.com

US crude oil settles at $85.43 and trades to the highest level since 2014

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $85.43. That is up $1.61 or 1.92%. In post settlement trading, the price as continued the run higher and trades up to $85.81, taking the price up nearly $2 on the day. The move to the upside also took the price above the October 26, 2021 high at $85.39, to the highest level since October 2014.
forexlive.com

The ultra-bullish case for oil is that US production falters

'Shale' is the one word that explains almost everything that's happened in the global oil market in the past decade. It was a revolution in oil production that made the US an energy superpower once again. The ability to horizontally drill and frac oil made for massive finds in the US. That was followed by a Wall Street love affair with investing in never-ending production rises and promises of profitability at $20 oil.
actionforex.com

WTI oil hits 7-yr high, EUR/CAD downside breakout

WTI crude oil surged through a key resistance overnight and hit the highest level since 2014. The outage of Turkey’s Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after an explosion was a factor causing concerns over supplies. In the background, there are also geopolitical issues surrounding Russia. With 85.92 resistance taken out, WTI crude...
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Quiet on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market initially gapped higher on Monday, which was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. This is a market that continues to see a lot of bullish pressure and I simply just do not see that changing anytime soon. That being said, the market is very likely to continue to see plenty of buyers underneath and I think that continues to be the main theme here.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

