The Marion County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday. They considered the Marion County fiscal year 2023 Library support request. The five libraries in the county requested a total of $100,000 in funding for next year, an increase of $5,000 that would be used for public programs. The supervisors approved the acceptance of 184th place in the Hunter’s Ridge addition into the Secondary Road System for maintenance. They also received the Marion County Treasurer fiscal year 2021-22 semi-annual report and heard a VA demolition project update. Marion County Facilities and Maintenance Director Chris Nesteby said most of the demolition work on the north side of the campus is nearing completion.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO