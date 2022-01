WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A historic site in Wilkinsburg is receiving a makeover. Mulberry Presbyterian Church has been deteriorating for more than 20 years. Scaffolding prevents the roof from collapsing and an old baptistery inside catches the rainwater that falls from the ceiling. But now the Center for Civic Arts is trying to turn this once sacred place, with more than 2,000 members, into a creative one. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “The school was vibrant with over 500 students going to that school,” said Jody Guy, founder of the Center for Civic Arts. “And there was an industrial-sized kitchen, so you could imagine...

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO