The game of pets versus owners goes on

The 13th annual Pets On Third, hosted by Third Street South and Neapolitan Enterprises, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, with 100% of proceeds raised donated to Humane Society Naples. The 2022 event theme will be “Pets In Paradise,” highlighting the tropical, extraordinary destination of Naples, Florida with all its beaches, waterways, animals, birds, natural lush tropical beauty and array of things to do. A pet parade will be held at noon along Third Street South with owners accompanying their pets in paradise themed costumes. A Vendor Village will be in the parking lot located behind the Old Naples Pub and Tommy Bahama Restaurant featuring pet-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the Paws Around Town Bus from Humane Society Naples. A Groupie Booth will be on site for fun photos of pets and their owners.

NAPLES, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO