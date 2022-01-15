ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’ Teases an Unknown Future for Pelham

By Taylor Cunningham
 4 days ago
Next week on Chicago Fire, we’re finally going to find out exactly who Jason Pelham is. But we may lose the new lieutenant along the way.

Pelham joined the One Chicago universe in November as a sort of replacement for both Matt Casey, who left the series for good, and Stella Kidd, who took a short hiatus.

While the newcomer has only been a member of firehouse 51 for a few episodes, he’s become close with the other firefighters. And Pelham has also become a fan-favorite character.

However, the character is standing in the way of Stella Kidd. She has always dreamed of becoming a lieutenant. And though she walked away from the promotion to take her Girls on Fire program on the road, she still wants the job. And she’s not exactly accepting that Pelham snagged the position while she was away.

So is there room for both Kidd and Pelham at 51? Probably not. And judging by the latest Chicago Fire promo, Kidd isn’t the only thing standing in the way of Pelham’s career.

In the video, it’s clear that something from the lieutenant’s past has come back to haunt him. And he doesn’t want Boden involved. But despite the resistance, Boden is determined to help. And it looks like the whole situation is going to be messy.

The promo, of course, makes us more curious about Pelham’s past. It’s been obvious for some time that he’s been holding onto a secret. He hasn’t been able to land a long-term position with a firehouse in years. And there’s obviously a reason for that. So the upcoming episode will likely reveal that reason.

Be sure to catch the Pelham-centric episode next Wednesday (Jan. 19th) on NBC at 10/9 pm CT.

Could ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Jimmy Borrelli Return to the Screen?

Some of our Chicago Fire fans may remember Jimmy Borrelli, who joined the series in season 4. He stuck around for 25 episodes and seemed to be a major character. But after causing some trouble at the firehouse, he disappeared.

His last episode was season 5’s A Real Wake-up Call. In it, the firefighter was responding to a call about a multi-vehicle collision.

Because the accident scene was so dangerous, Chief Boden told his crew to stay away from the wreckage. But Borrelli had an issue with authority, so he didn’t listen. When he ran into the flames, he got caught in an explosion. Though he survived, he lost sight out of his left eye. And the injury forced him into early retirement.

It’s been nearly six years since we’ve seen Jimmy Borrelli, but according to a TV Line interview, he could still make a guest appearance one day.

“Character-wise, you can never burn bridges on a show too badly to not salvage them,” said producer Michael Brandt.

