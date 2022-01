Britain's embattled prime minister on Wednesday vowed to fight on as leader to the next general election, despite moves by his own MPs to oust him due to public fury over lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street. Boris Johnson insisted he would win any vote of no confidence called by Conservative MPs, many of whom are furious at revelations that his staff were partying while the rest of the country was in strict lockdowns against Covid. With the opposition Labour party riding high, and inflation reaching a near 30-year peak, Johnson is struggling to regain the initiative, starting with an announcement that he is lifting most Covid restrictions in England. Seven Tories have publicly called on Johnson to quit and more than 20 others were reported to have coalesced in an organised revolt, including several who won office in 2019 when he smashed Labour in a landslide.

POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO