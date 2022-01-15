ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feeding two birds with one scone

By Ayelet Fishbach, Bradley Turnwald
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoods often present us with a dilemma: Do you opt for the healthy choice or the tasty one? The delicious doughnut for breakfast or the vitamin-packed grapefruit and hard-boiled egg? But the idea that healthy foods are less likely to taste good is just a trick your mind is playing on...

www.bostonglobe.com

Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Junk Food#Scone#Unhealthy Food#Food Drink
kiowacountysignal.com

Black oil sunflower seeds are best for winter bird feeding

Severe winter weather is not only hard on people but can be a life and death struggle for birds. Though birds also require water and shelter, food is often the resource most lacking during cold weather. Many different bird food mixes are available because various species often prefer different grains. However, there is one seed that has more universal appeal than any other: black oil sunflower.
ANIMALS
The Independent

From tacos to wings, learning to cook with plant-based meats

It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
RECIPES
kenosha.com

Foodie Favorite: Cheese and Pepper Scones

Amateur baker and lover of all things food, Carlson enjoys finding new recipes and learning techniques to perfect his love and appreciation for whole foods. I’ve been wanting to make some savory scones for a while now, but have been going back and forth between a few different recipes. This past week I found the perfect savory scone recipe that I simply could not pass up. This classic flavor combination of aged cheese and robust pepper packs a punch of flavor! Known as “cacio e pepe” by Italians, this pairing of two timeless flavors is something to be enjoyed by all. They are best served hot with a large pad of butter. Enjoy!
RECIPES
twincitieslive.com

Cream Scones Recipe

Chef Terry John Zila shares his cream scones recipe and talks about Hepcat, his new coffee shop that will open on Monday, Feb 7 in in downtown St. Paul in the Osborn370 Building on Wabasha St. North. Cream Scones. Makes 12 scones. Ingredients:. 3 cups sifted, all-purpose flour. 2 ½...
SAINT PAUL, MN
chelseaupdate.com

Jan. 22: Virtual Winter Bird Feeding Class

A virtual outdoor skills academy class about winter bird feeding will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Are you new to feeding backyard birds and want to learn more?. Feeding birds is easy to do with a little knowledge – learn which birds are likely...
ANIMALS
Boston Globe

Recipe: Thick, chunky red lentil vegetable soup will warm the soul

Cold weather calls for a thick, chunky soup to keep you warm. Here, familiar winter vegetables simmer with red lentils and Parmesan rinds, which add a flavor boost to the pot. Cut the vegetables generously so they stand up to a longer simmering time. If your carrots are more than an inch in diameter, halve them lengthwise before slicing. If you buy Parmesan by the piece, never throw out the rinds. Keep them in the refrigerator cheese drawer and toss them into soups like this one or into a pot of risotto for great umami flavor. You may see the rinds for sale near the wedges of Parmesan in the cheese section of your market. At the end of simmering, the soup is thickened by the lentils, which break down and give it body and the most appealing coral color.
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Food and Drink Flops in Recent History

It seems as if certain foods and drinks have been around forever, and always will be: Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Heinz Ketchup, McDonald’s hamburgers, Oscar Mayer wieners. But for every household staple, there’s a veritable graveyard out there of ones that, for a wide variety of reasons, simply didn’t make the cut and have been […]
FOOD & DRINKS
georgetowner.com

Gluten-Free Cranberry Orange Scones from Sift

Ever have the itch to make scones from scratch? Then this recipe is just right for you. In scones, cranberry and orange are the perfect blending of flavors as they are tart, tangy, and sweet from the sugar added to the batter (along with the glaze). This recipe is really...
RECIPES
Boston Globe

Recipe: A comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew, slightly updated, is just what we need right now

As we head into the heart of winter, it's time to make a big, comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew. This one's packed with chunks of carrot, pearl onions, cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, and small yellow potatoes and isn't fancy. It's just plain good, with tons of flavor. Beef chuck has plenty of connective tissue, collagen, and some fat, which results in tender, juicy meat, ideal for a slow-cooked stew. Contrary to popular myth, browning meat doesn't seal in the juices, but rather provides the all-important caramelization that gives the stew lots of flavor. Tomato paste, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, onion, and celery also flavor the broth. Now the classic stew takes on some extra pizzaz, with soy sauce and Asian fish sauce splashed into the pot. Wine adds acidity and chicken stock is the best bet for the liquid element, since store-bought beef stock can be disappointing. Even if your household is small, make the full amount of the stew and freeze it in meal-size containers. On a chilly night when you have no energy, you'll have a quick meal, ready to defrost in the microwave, to fall back on.
RECIPES
palmbeachillustrated.com

One Tequila, Two Tequila

With an innovative Tex-Mex menu and more than 100 artisan tequilas to choose from, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at the new Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar in Palm Beach Gardens. For a first-time visitor, we’ve compiled a quick cheat sheet of the staff’s favorite food and tequila pairings.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

