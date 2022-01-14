01/14/2022 - Fatal Traffic Crash at I-75/85 NB and 10th St

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post trooper was injured after their patrol unit was struck January 5th, 2022, about 7:30 p.m., in Arenac County. The trooper was parked and directing traffic on I-75 at M-61 due to a freeway closure related to an earlier fatal crash on I-75. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by a 40-year-old man from Saline, swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck the parked patrol unit, which had its emergency lights activated. The trooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.
