01/14/2022 - Fatal Traffic Crash at I-75/85 NB and 10th St

At 10:15 Monday morning MCHD and NMC Fire responded to what was reported a male had walked out onto I-45 northbound between FM 830 and FM 1097 in traffic. He was struck by a motorist who then lost control crossing the median, the entrance ramp from FM 830 to the freeway, and onto the shoulder of the feeder. One female from the vehicle was transported with minor injuries. The male in his late 40’s was pronounced deceased on the scene. Conroe Police are investigating the crash and have not yet been able to give any additional details. They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Conroe Police. Montgomery County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Spikes responded to the scene and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The freeway was closed northbound except for the left shoulder until 1 pm. US 75, FM 830 and all roads in the area were a major gridlock for drivers. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

CONROE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO