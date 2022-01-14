ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

01/14/2022 - Fatal Pedestrian Crash at I-20 WB and Windsor St

On Friday January 14, 2022, at around 12:15am officers responded to a report of a person hit by...

EDNPub

Fatal Crash on Hwy 20-Linn County

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 4:18 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 34. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Jasper June Keeney (18) of Sweet Home,...
SWEET HOME, OR
WAND TV

Coroner releases identity of pedestrian killed in fatal crash on I-74

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign County Coroner has identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi tractor-trailer, Tuesday morning. Cedric H. Jones, 28 of Champaign, was identified as the pedestrian. Jones was pronounced dead on scene at 9:10 a.m. '. According to officials, Jones was found in the eastbound lanes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NBCMontana

Fatal crash in Lake County leaves pedestrian dead

MISSOULA, Mont. — A pedestrian is dead after a fatal crash in Lake County on Friday night. Around 6:30 p.m., Lake County officials were notified of a possible intoxicated individual walking on Highway 93, near the Mission Creek bridge in St. Ignatius. Thirty-one-year-old Maureena Twoteeth, of Pablo, was struck...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
CBS Denver

Boulder County Investigators Find Bone Fragments At Home Of Nadine Turnbull, Missing In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have found small bone fragments at the destroyed home of Nadine Turnbull, a woman gone missing during the Marshall Fire. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) During an attempt to evacuate during the Marshall Fire late last year, the 91-year-old went back into her home to rescue her dogs. Scientific testing is now underway on the fragments to determine if they are human or canine. Investigators say it could be weeks or months before results are available. Investigators search the Turnbull property.(credit: CBS) Boulder County deputies say in a release Wednesday that they are committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family. RELATED: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire Nearly 1,100 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire. Another person, Robert Sharpe, was also killed in the fire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Public Safety
WFAA

Lanes closed on I-30 after fatal crash involving pedestrian

DALLAS — All lanes are blocked Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 30 at Jim Miller Road in eastern Dallas due to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. The crash happened around 3:18 a.m., according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and the person was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Boston

Carmen Polito, Man Subdued By Police On Mass Ave., Held On Bail After Multiple Courtroom Outbursts

BOSTON (CBS) – Carmen Polito, the 39-year-old man accused of threatening police with a knife on Mass Ave., stood before a judge multiple times Wednesday after he delayed the proceedings with courtroom outbursts. Polito was arraigned on several charges in Boston Municipal Court following the Tuesday incident in the Back Bay. Proceedings were delayed after multiple outbursts by Polito. Eventually, bail was set at $10,000 and Polito had his bail revoked in two other open cases. Carmen Polito appears in court on January 19, 2022. (WBZ-TV) Prosecutors said Polito had a double-edged knife out and was yelling profanities when police found him Tuesday. Cell phone...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Victim Shoots, Kills 1 Of 3 Suspects During Attempted Car Theft In Southwest Philly, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man accused of attempting to steal a car in Southwest Philadelphia was shot and killed by the car’s owner on Tuesday morning. Police say three men attempted to steal the car near South 58th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway just before 8:30 a.m. Witnesses say the suspects had the victim’s car hooked up with straps but didn’t get very far. The victim, who police say appears to be licensed to carry, shot after the three men in the attempted robbery. As they took off in a Honda, they crashed into a school bus heading in the opposite direction. One...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whdh.com

Authorities investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Wakefield Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the scene on Main Street around 6:30 p.m., officials said. A woman in her sixties was airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she later died.
WAKEFIELD, MA
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on I-20 leaves one dead

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -A crash on 1-20 has left a man dead and another in serious condition. Raul Villanueva of Monahans was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-20 about 15 miles east of Monahans when he struck another vehicle. Arnoldo Esquivel De la Rosa of...
MONAHANS, TX
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced in fatal car-pedestrian crash

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted for his role in a crash that killed a woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. John Paul, 44, was given the sentence Tuesday in Buffalo County Court on one count of motor vehicle homicide. He was also sentenced to two years probation.
KEARNEY, NE
Register Citizen

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Hartford crash

HARTFORD — Officials are investigating a fatal crash on Saturday that left one pedestrian dead, police said. Hartford police responded to Franklin Avenue and Bliss Street around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a serious crash. Police said when they arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman had been struck by...
HARTFORD, CT

