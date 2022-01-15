ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It Was a Big Decision' - Malang Sarr Speaks Out on Decision to Join Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr has spoken out on his decision to leave French side Nice and join European champions Chelsea back in 2020.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan away at Porto and therefore didn't feature for the west London side in their succesful Champions League campaign.

However, since arriving, he has received bits of game time and is slowly breaking into the squad among their various injury/covid-ridden defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyFwV_0dmX2gs200
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the official Chelsea 5th Stand app, Malang Sarr revealed how he felt when he left his boyhood club Nice to play for Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

"It was a big, big decision," he said. "I felt that I needed something different, to see mysyelf in a different situation.

"I was in my comfort zone, knew everything in the city and in the club I knew everybody.

"I wanted something different to see how I'd react."

The youngster has featured for his side eight times so far this season, with five of those appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n55dx_0dmX2gs200
IMAGO / PA Images

After beating Antonio Conte's Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate and progressing through to the EFL Cup final, Sarr will be looking forward to getting his first chance under Tuchel to lift a trophy, after he didn't feature in the club's squad for the UEFA Super Cup final.

"That's the thing, if you win every game you will definitely get the chance for some titles and trophies," he continued.

"That's the thing that stays for life, you can do everything you like."

Comments / 0

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
