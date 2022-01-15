ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Was Taken By Surprise' - Kenedy Admits He Didn't Expect to Be Recalled By Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea winger Kenedy has admitted he was 'taken by surprise' when he received a recall by his club that saw him return to west London from his loan spell away at Flamengo.

The 25-year-old was recalled amidst concern at Thomas Tuchel's side over players on their left flank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cp49s_0dmX2e6a00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Left wing-back Ben Chilwell, who began the season in sparkling form, injured his ACL in a Champions League match against Juventus in November and will be out of action for most of the remainder of the season.

As a result, Tuchel's side have been searching for a replacement to bolster their strength down the left flank.

As quoted by the Sun, Kenedy revealed his surprise that he had been called back to England at such short notice.

“I was taken by surprise. I found out yesterday night around 11pm. Everything was very fast.

“Chelsea had a contract with Flamengo. They asked me to present myself and I’m presenting myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwpAo_0dmX2e6a00
IMAGO / PA Images

“It was Flamengo that told me. I’m just fulfilling the contract.”

Although it had been previously reported by the Athletic that Kenedy is likely to go back out on loan, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the Brazilian is in fact in his plans for the rest of the season.

”Kenedy is back and I’m very happy about it so this is huge," said Tuchel ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Saturday. "A huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team.

"We will try now from today on to push and support him as good as we can.”

Sports
Preview: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday at the American Express Community Stadium. The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The previous clash saw Graham Potter's side snatch a point against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
