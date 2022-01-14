ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING RECONVENED TO JANUARY 15

Due to technical issues with the live video feed, the January 14 Virtual Special City Council meeting regarding consideration of an action to ratify the Local Emergency proclamation in response to the four-week Republic Services work stoppage will be reconvened to 6 p.m. to Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually. The agenda is available at www.chulavistaca.gov/councilmeetings.

The Chula Vista City Manager declared a Local Emergency on January 12, 2022. The Republic Services work stoppage has caused interruptions and delays in trash service that have been impacting Chula Vista since December 17, 2021. The order authorizes City Manager Maria V. Kachadoorian to implement all actions necessary to ensure the safety of City residents, businesses, and the communities served.

Please note that there are multiple ways to watch the meeting. In the event one viewing option is not available, you may watch the meeting via an alternative viewing option. Watch the meeting via livestream at either chulavistaca.gov/councilmeetings or via YouTube at https://youtu.be/WaxV6wCST7M. Watch the meeting on television on AT&T U-verse channel 99 (San Diego County) or on Cox channel 24 (Chula Vista). Recorded meetings also are available on the City's website.

The public may submit eComments before the meeting or live during the Council meeting. Council Chambers will be closed and there will be no public in attendance.

Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

