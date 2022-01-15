ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cloud Storage & Secure File Sharing Service Providers For January 2022

By Kshitij Nigam
Cover picture for the articleWith all of the technological strides forward that humanity has made in the past decades, we have grown pretty comfortable with our entire lives, so to speak, revolving around them. From photos to important documents, most people keep them in some form online. However, unlike a physical copy, files...

information-age.com

Building smart cities: the importance of cloud storage

David Friend, co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, discusses the importance of cloud storage for building smart cities. When it comes to new possibilities unlocked by AI and advanced analytics, little beats the concept of ‘smart cities’ when it comes to capturing our collective imaginations. In essence, the promise of the smart city is that through the use of AI and advanced analytics, entire cities can improve their provision of essential public services such as transport, maintenance, and sanitation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Sysdig Adds Cloud Security For Microsoft Azure Cloud

Unified threat detection across cloud and containers helps teams identify and respond to threats faster. Sysdig, Inc. announced cloud security for Microsoft Azure Cloud with configuration risk management and threat detection that is built on Sysdig’s runtime security technology. The Sysdig platform brings new continuous cloud security and compliance controls for Microsoft Azure together with existing vulnerability management, compliance, and threat detection for containers and Kubernetes. This new offering enables organizations to automatically discover assets with configuration drift or suspicious activity and flag cloud misconfigurations and compliance violations. Sysdig already provides cloud security for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and with the addition of Azure, teams have a true multi-cloud solution.
SOFTWARE
Lifehacker

7 of the Best Cloud Storage Services That Are Cheaper Than iCloud, Google One, and OneDrive

Cloud storage still costs a lot of money: $10 per month for 2TB storage has become the standard with all major services like iCloud, Google One, and OneDrive. And our need for more of it is ever-increasing. From backing up data, sharing hour-long Zoom sessions, to just RAW video files, uncompressed video files or CAD documents can easily run north of 10GB—and we’re talking per-file here.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Tanzu for Cloud Providers

Most Service Providers are looking to extend the existing VMware Cloud Director environment to offer Containers-as-a-Service by implementing VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, which enables deploying and managing containers. There are several options, the question is which of them is correct regarding your business needs. In this post, I will try...
SOFTWARE
cgmagonline.com

Best Storage Solution 2021

Writer Clement Goh said it best when he titled his feature “Developers Need to Give Players Space, Literally.” If you play video games on a console like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, or prefer PC gaming, a single game can easily fill up your hard drive. If you’re a content creator, student or professional, files can add up quickly, causing a need for a place to store all your work. 2021 came hard with storage solutions, and CGMagazine put them to the test.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Zyxel adds WiFi access point security service to its Nebula Cloud Networking solution

Zyxel Networks announced the expansion of its Nebula Cloud Networking solution to include a WiFi access point security service designed to support small businesses as they adapt to post-COVID challenges. Business-class security for even the smallest networks. Designed for small or micro-businesses that cannot afford a business firewall, Zyxel has...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Securing Onboarding and Offboarding in the Cloud

One of the most fundamental challenges of securing the identity-defined perimeter is efficiently managing and securing the cloud identity life cycle. This priority comes into sharpest focus with offboarding users—or, more accurately, the failure of so many organizations to revoke standing access privileges to DevOps environments and other sensitive IT resources.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

How Cloud Migration Affects Networking, Security, and Storage

Cloud migration is a top priority. So, how can you make sure you gain the benefits of the public cloud while reducing cost and risk? This brings us to the importance of infrastructure consistency, and how cloud migration affects the networking, security, and storage of the workloads you’re migrating.
SOFTWARE
theislandnow.com

The Best Web Hosting Services Available in 2022

Choosing the best web hosting is not something you do every day. You do it once, and if you do it right, it can save you a lot of trouble. The web hosting providers ensure minimum or no downtime and work for people on a tight budget. A simple Google...
COMPUTERS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Achieving ‘the most trusted capability’ for cloud service providers: DoD Impact Level 5

This content is sponsored by Zscaler. The Federal Risk Authorization and Management Program (FedRAMP) is the gold standard for cloud products and services for federal agencies, and has been for many years now. The “evaluate once and use often” approach enforces continuous monitoring and evaluation, as well as reporting requirements that are essential in today’s threat landscape. Any cloud service provider that wants to do business with the federal government needs to get FedRAMP certified first. But companies that want to do business with the Defense Department have to go a step further. That’s where the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level Certifications come into play.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

STL And Robin.io Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Core Technologies To Empower 5G Stacks For Enterprises And Cloud Service Providers

Robin.io will provide the cloud-native Platform for deploying applications and network functions on the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform. Robin.io, a leader in Kubernetes data management for enterprise applications and operator 5G solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with STL an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, to offer (Xaas) as-a-service solution. The Xaas solution will leverage the STL Enterprise Marketplace Platform with the Robin Cloud-Native Platform (CNP) to deliver enterprise applications and 5G services effectively.
TECHNOLOGY
theislandnow.com

Best Home Security Systems: Top 5 Security Services & Alarm Systems For Home With Cameras [2022]

Nowadays, your smartphone can control everything from your door locks to your lights from anywhere in the world because of the rise of the IoT and intelligent gadgets. Therefore, you can also now monitor your property from anywhere at a reasonable cost. You can now get adjustable home security cameras available as DIY kits or full-service setups with professional installation and monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
theislandnow.com

Best Palm Reading Sites in 2022 – Best Apps and Websites for Palmistry

Palmistry has been practiced for millennia. Imagine having the answers to all of your life questions in the palm of your hand, including your love life, health, achievements, and failures. It is like having a blueprint of your future printed when you are still in the womb. You have probably been intrigued about your life’s decisions and have questioned if you have made the right ones. A palm reader can interpret what each of those lines on your palm implies and help you find clarity about your past, present, and future when you work with them. Whether a curved or straight line or a deep or light line, any of these small hints might carry your life meaning. However, finding the best palm reading site can be tricky. How can you know exactly which one is genuine when there are so many to pick from? Luckily, we made a list of the greatest and most reliable and accurate online palm readings websites currently available. But if you are still feeling hesitant on whether to get a palm reading or not, check our ‘Buying Guide’ section, where we have included all of the advantages.
CELL PHONES
theislandnow.com

Best Home Budgeting Software To Attain Your Financial Goals In 2022

Not everyone can stay on top of their monthly spending, making it more challenging to save money for the future and plan for your retirement. But we are living in the golden age of technology, meaning even if you are not good at budgeting, you can always find an app to do it for you.
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

LG CLOi GuideBot provides information, advertising, and security services using AI tech

Keep your customers and guests in the loop with the LG CLOi GuideBot. Preventing the need for staff to cover tasks, this AI gadget informs customers with facility information upon request. It can even escort visitors to their preferred location. This LG robot also provides time and location-based advertising. In particular, synchronize it with an existing signage solution to log in promotions or advertisements based on its location. Moreover, it acts like a security guard, too. Simply set a recording route and schedule for on-site security monitoring. This way, it helps to improve staff productivity thanks to remote monitoring. Additionally, use this smart piece of tech to guide visitors to artworks, provide screen and voice interaction to respond to visitors’ questions, and offer audio-visual commentary. Overall, this robot offers a wide range of skills to assist to visitors, allowing staff to focus on more important tasks.
ELECTRONICS
Zacks.com

TELUS (TU) Launches Low-Cost Internet Plans for Senior Citizens

TU - Free Report) recently launched affordable Internet plans for low-income senior citizens across British Columbia and Alberta in Canada. The new Internet for Good plans is aimed at helping seniors to connect with their family and friends as well as access healthcare and other critical resources to maintain overall well-being amid pandemic-induced on/off shelter in place guidelines, added the company.
INTERNET
investing.com

Oracle opens data centre to provide cloud services across Africa

STOCKHOLM/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) opened a data centre in South Africa on Wednesday to provide local cloud services across Africa for the first time, joining the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in setting up facilities in the southernmost country on the continent. Africa will be the U.S....
MARKETS
TechRadar

A simple trick lets you turn Telegram into a free unlimited cloud storage service

Developers at the open source project TeleDrive have come up with a simple trick to use the encrypted messaging service Telegram to provide users with free cloud storage. In addition to offering unlimited file sharing and encryption, Telegram also has an API that developers can use to access the service's cloud storage feature. By leveraging the Telegram API, the developers at TeleDrive have devised a way to offer unlimited cloud storage to users.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Alibaba cloud services facing US national security probe

The US government is reportedly reviewing the cloud computing arm of Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba to determine whether or not it poses a risk to national security. As reported by Reuters, the Biden administration launched the probe to find out more about how Alibaba Cloud stores the data of US clients including personal information and intellectual property and to see if the Chinese government could gain access to it. According to people familiar with the matter that spoke to the news outlet, the potential for China to disrupt access to information stored on the company's cloud computing service is also a concern.
U.S. POLITICS

