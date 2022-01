Now that we’re in a new year, it’s time to start thinking about how we can improve for the future and do things differently. One of the best ways to prime yourself for success in 2022 (and beyond) is to explore ways to get your finances into the best possible shape. In a new study on the spending habits of adults in PA, NJ, DE, and MD, residents are looking for a financial reset. Of those surveyed, 56% say they are likely or extremely likely to set financial resolutions in 2022.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO