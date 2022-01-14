ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Orbit deploys 7 satellites into space using mid-air launch

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9V7j_0dmWy5Se00
  • The company’s air-launch system is unique as it utilizes a rocket released from the wing of an aircraft rather than one fixed to a launch pad on the ground.
  • The payloads included several research satellites for the Department of Defense, a Polish company called SatRevolution and a company called Spire Global.
  • The satellites will be used to carry out research on space-based communications, space debris detection, and navigation.

Virgin Orbit deployed seven small satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking the private satellite launch service’s third successful flight in less than a year.

The company’s air-launch system is unique as it utilizes a rocket released from the wing of an aircraft rather than one fixed to a launch pad on the ground.

On Thursday afternoon, the company’s modified 747 jet, dubbed “Cosmic Girl,” took flight from Mojave Air and Space Port in California, and released its “LauncherOne” rocket about 50 miles south of the Channel Islands over the Pacific Ocean.

In mid-air, the rocket ignited and propelled its payload of satellites into orbit approximately 31 miles above the surface of the Earth. Virgin Orbit claims it’s the first time “anyone has reached this orbit from the West Coast.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The technique saved the company months of time and kilograms of fuel that might have been spent on correcting the orbit from a landlocked launch site, according to Virgin Orbit.

The mission, called “Above the Clouds,” marked the company’s third successful flight and first since going public earlier this month.

“We can say with confidence that in this new era of regular, frequent, successful missions, we can help our customers and partners use space technology to advance human knowledge and open space for good,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a statement.

The payloads included several research satellites for the Department of Defense, a Polish company called SatRevolution and a company called Spire Global. The satellites will be used to carry out research on space-based communications, space debris detection, and navigation.

Virgin Orbit, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, is among the several private rocket companies that have emerged in recent years, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Astronomers find SpaceX satellites are contaminating pictures of space more than ever before

SpaceX’s Starlink satellites are leaving 35 times more traces in astronomers photographs over two years, a new study has found.It is also believed that, by the time Starlink has been completed, every image will have one track – a white line - across it.Using archival images from 2019 until 2021 from a survey telescope at the Palomar Observatory, astronomers took data about all the orbits of SpaceX’s Starlink crafts and compared it to images taken from the  Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). The ZTF is designed to pick up rare events, so repeatedly scans the sky to compare for objects that suddenly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Chinese satellite narrowly avoids collision with debris from Russian explosion

A Chinese scientific satellite narrowly avoided colliding with debris from Russia’s anti-satellite test that had created thousands of pieces of space junk.The “extremely dangerous encounter” took place on Tuesday, when China’s Tsinghua Science Satellite missed a piece of debris from the Russian test by 14.5 metres, said China’s National Space Debris Monitoring Centre, an arm of the country’s National Space Administration space agency.The space debris (No 49863) is believed to have come from Russia’s anti-satellite weapon test in November.The test had taken out a long-defunct Soviet intelligence satellite, creating thousands of pieces of space debris.It had even posed a risk...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

ExoMars rover closer to launch after landing test

The ExoMars rover is one step closer to landing on the red planet following a rehearsal of what happens after it touches down.The exercise involved simulating the UK-built Rosalind Franklin rover driving off its landing platform once it touches down on Mars.After the nerve-wracking descent to the surface of the planet, the rover will leave the landing platform in a carefully choreographed move and drive onto Martian soil for the first time.All of its instruments are ready for flight, with some minor tuning left to complete this month, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.The rover is ready, and together with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Cullman Tribune

NASA’s James Webb Telescope completes deployment of mirrors provided by General Dynamics

CULLMAN, Ala. – The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s largest and most powerful space science telescope, launched on a historic mission on Christmas Day. The telescope is going to be replacing the Hubble telescope with mirrors ten times larger than its predecessor. Its mission is to show images of the first galaxies formed in the universe and every phase of cosmic history. The telescope had to go through a lengthy unfurling period in which it deployed it’s five-layer sunshield to the proper tension. The deployment of the sunshield was finished on January 4 and the NASA team moved on to the unfolding...
CULLMAN, AL
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Successful Virgin Orbit horizontal launch cheers Spaceport Cornwall

Virgin Orbit successfully completed its third mission at the end of last week, launching several satellites into orbit from beneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 in California. The significance for the UK, beyond the good news for Glasgow-based Spire Global which had one of the seven satellites in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Omega Returns to Space To Help Clear Failed Satellites From Orbit

Omega is returning to space with a new mission to help remove dangerous floating debris from orbit. The brand behind the first watch on the moon has joined forces with ClearSpace, a Swiss startup that has a $100M USD contract with the European Space Agency to undertake its first mission to remove space debris in 2025.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Flight
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Mission Brings Air Launch Closer to UK Operations

SWINDON, UK (UK Space Agency PR) — The UK Space Agency welcomes the news that Virgin Orbit has successfully completed its third mission from California on Thursday 13 January, launching several satellites into orbit from beneath the wing of a 747. The UK Space Agency and Cornwall Council are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
d1softballnews.com

Virgin Orbit launches seven Cubesats into orbit with the Boeing 747-400 Cosmic Girl

Virgin Galactic has currently blocked its commercial flights to improve its fleet. This however did not form the company “female cousin” Virgin Orbit who is continuing to operate with yours Boeing 747-400 modified to be able to launch a rocket placed under the wing. Yesterday there was the third operational mission, called Above the Clouds, which put into orbit seven Cubesat.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Successful take off for Virgin Orbit space rocket over Pacific

An RAF pilot has taken off on a flight to help launch a rocket into space from over the Pacific Ocean Flight Lieutenant Mathew “Stanny” Stannard, who is seconded to Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is part of a crew which took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the launch on Thursday evening.He is helping work the controls of the rocket under the company’s LauncherOne system which is to be released from a modified Boeing 747-400 named Cosmic Girl.Now we're soaring #AbovetheClouds !— Virgin Orbit (@VirginOrbit) January 13, 2022Flt Lt Stannard, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Virgin Orbit shares oscillate before rocket launch later today

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) stock is swinging around wildly today, up as high as 12% and dropping as much as 8%, ahead of the company's third commercial launch this afternoon. The shares are currently down 2.3%. The launch is currently scheduled for a window of 1:20 pm to 3:50 pm PT,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Technology#Virgin Orbit#Rocket#The Department Of Defense#Polish#Satrevolution#Mojave Air And Space Port
NASASpaceFlight.com

Virgin Orbit launches mission STP-27VPB “Above the Clouds”

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne and its 747 carrier aircraft “Cosmic Girl” have launched the US Defense Department’s STP-27VPB mission along with three commercial satellites. The launch occurred on Thursday, January 13 at approximately 2:51 PM PST (22:51 UTC). Cosmic Girl took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port before flying out to the launch zone near the Channel Islands off the southern California coast.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

Virgin Orbit Delays Launch to Thursday

Virgin Orbit has postponed a satellite launch scheduled for Wednesday by 24 hours so engineers could take “a little extra time to thoroughly validate the system and to check our sensor readings. “We are now targeting Thursday, Jan 13 as our first available launch opportunity, with potential takeoff between...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

US airlines warn of 'calamity' if 5G deployed near airports

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned of a "catastrophic disruption" to travel and shipping operations if telecommunication firms roll out their 5G technology as planned Wednesday without limiting the technology near US airports. - 'Immediate' intervention sought - The executives called on authorities to "take whatever action necessary to ensure that 5G is deployed except when towers are too close to airport runways until the FAA can determine how that can be safely accomplished without catastrophic disruption."
FAA
The Hill

The Hill

451K+
Followers
54K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy