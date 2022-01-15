ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ronnie Spector 'a hero' to Amy Winehouse

By Celebretainment
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector was a hero to Amy Winehouse. The Ronettes singer died earlier this week at the age of 78 "after a brief battle with cancer" and Amy's collaborator Mark Ronson revealed Ronnie was an inspiration to the late star. He tweeted: "This might be not be a huge...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Billy Joel mourns Ronnie Spector's passing

Billy Joel on Thursday mourned the death a day earlier of singer Ronnie Spector, whose 1960s song "Be My Baby" influenced his own hit "Say Goodbye to Hollywood." "The great Ronnie Spector has died. So many faces in and out of my life…. ," Joel said in a statement to Newsday, quoting a line from his song. "We mourn her passing."
CELEBRITIES
L.A. Weekly

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector

LA Musicians Pay Tribute to Ronnie Spector: Ronnie Spector, former singer for the Ronettes and celebrated solo artist, died on Wednesday, January 12 after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. The singer is probably best known for the Ronettes anthem “Be My Baby” but that band released a...
MUSIC
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Jonathan Greenfield
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Lana Clarkson
Person
Amy Winehouse
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Angel#Drug Addiction#Ronniespector Com
HipHopWired

Give It To Me: 5 Reasons Timbaland Is The GOAT Producer

The conversation about who is the best to do it behind the boards is a debate to be had. But our money is on Timbaland as the greatest of all time producer; no cap. When the Hip-Hop community truly does the homework it should be no surprise why Timbo The King is just that—The King. […]
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Italy Fashion Prada

Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces. Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan opened and closed Sunday's runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality. Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum's was set off dramatically with furry trim, while MacLachlan’s was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
kfdi.com

Country Music Minute-New Albums, New Duets and a new Interview From Chris Stapleton

I’m not sure what to think, but Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry could be a great combination. Gonna have to play “wait and see” cause it’s comin’ in April. You won’t have to wait for a new single from Jason Aldean. Also, the debut album from newcomer Priscilla Block is coming in a couple weeks. All that and Chris Stapleton on 60 Minutes.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy