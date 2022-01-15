ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

Homestead becomes known as the County Line Ranch

By Steve Lent
George T. Sly, was the first postmaster and the office operated out of the family home

Sly was an early post office site near Long Prairie about five miles south of La Pine near the Deschutes/Klamath county line. The post office was established on Jan. 17, 1900, but was soon rescinded on May 12, 1900. The post office was named for George T. Sly, who was the first postmaster and the office operated out of the family home.

George Thomas Sly was born in Illinois in about 1852. He married Sarah Simpson in 1882 in Jacksonville, Oregon. Sarah was born in 1861. They came to Central Oregon to homestead south of Rosland in 1899. Rosland was then near present La Pine. Their homestead was known as the County Line Ranch because it was located at the Deschutes/Klamath county line.

George patented his homestead claim on Dec. 6, 1906. Both he and Sarah patented additional claims west of the original homestead. After filing his initial claim George went north toward the site of Farewell Bend (the site of present Bend) to seek farm work as it was difficult to make a living from their homestead. Sarah stayed at the homestead to maintain their home.

Eventually, the family moved to Rosland in 1905 and George operated a blacksmith shop. The family moved back to the homestead when Rosland moved a little south and was renamed La Pine. They built a large two-story house that burned in 1928. They continued to live on the homestead for many years. George died in 1942 and was buried in the Masten Cemetery near La Pine. Sarah lived on for a few years and moved into Bend. She died on Feb. 13, 1949. She is buried in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bend.

Warm Springs builds huts for houseless

Eight huts will soon provide 16 houseless people with a warm place to sleep in Warm Springs. During the winter months, temperatures in Central Oregon can reach below freezing. For those without homes to sleep or spend the day in, these temperatures can be detrimental to health, and even prove deadly.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Abandoned stone castle in the desert near Millican

Smith Castle stands as a remnant of family ranch abandoned before World War II. Smith Castle is an abandoned structure that is located in Smith Canyon, five miles north of Millican and one mile southeast of Castle Butte. John A. Smith homesteaded in the vicinity and patented a claim on May 21, 1924. He had purchased the Millican Ranch and expanded his holdings. The headquarters ranch was the old Millican Place.
Will parking replace wheat at the fairgrounds?

The county fair's increasing need for parking may displace the annual Threshing Bee. This July the Jefferson County Fair tasted too much of a good thing. The eye-popping record-dropping 30,000 attendance benefited everyone from vendors to 4-H kids auctioning livestock, but fair-goers couldn't find a place to park their cars.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
1947: Arrests made in connection with series of burglaries

1972: A man and his wife and son were arrested following a disturbance at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. Bend, Oregon, January 22: The arrest of Stanley M. Paul, 22, last night by state police officers brought the number to four of Bend young men being held in connection with a series of burglaries in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties in recent weeks.
BEND, OR
Jan. 19 community briefs

GFU slates career fair, conservation groups to meet, NDPD doubles last year's arrest during holidays. University's online fair connects employers with prospective interns, employees. George Fox University is hosting an event called Virtual Career Fair on Handshake for businesses to connect with students interested in internships or jobs. The event...
NEWBERG, OR
