Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did Not Launch a Single Media Lawsuit in 2021

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously launched six lawsuits in just more than a year—but did not bring any new cases in...

Bob in Florida
4d ago

The two mentally ill traitors and liars may have a couple of lawsuits ahead soon. I'm sure Netflix and Spotify executives rue the days that they signed conracts with them for many millions that have turned out to make those execs. look like total idiots. If there is some way to get out of those deals without them being sued I'm sure they will try to dump the two like nuclear waste. That would have to be decided between the moron execs. and their lawyers. Meghan won her much publicized suit against a British newspaper in 2021, with the newspaper having to pay for her legal fees in the suit plus the value of the damages to her in the suit -- which the court valued at ONE BRITISH POUND ( Or about $1.35 in American money ). So the logical question is who really won ? Perhaps H. & M. can put the $1.35 toward paying for their security protection for which they are threatening to sue the British government. This is the level of intelligence of the two grifters.

Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
Queen Elizabeth
Doria Ragland
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
Oprah Winfrey
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
shefinds

A MAJOR Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaked

The rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly taken its toll on Kate Middleton, as a royal insider has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge is “really, really upset” about everything that has happened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family earlier this year. We aren’t surprised to hear this, given the revelations that came out in Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which alleged that Prince Harry and Kate had a very close relationship once upon a time.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
DesignerzCentral

Meghan, Harry Accused Of Ripping Off Family Coffers, Queen Threatening To Drag Them Into Court According to Wild Rumors

$35 million seems to be missing from the British royal family’s finances, could like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be to blame? At least according to a recent bunch of tabloid stories, they might be. We rounded up the stories on this “scandal” to see if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really in the hot seat with the British monarchy.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Will Prince Charles Remove His Sister From The Firm When He Becomes King? Royal Officially Back To Work After Isolation

Princess Anne would reportedly remain a key figure in the monarchy if Prince Charles becomes king. There is no denying that Princess Anne has become an important part of Queen Elizabeth’s record-breaking reign even if she is not the heir apparent. The Princess Royal performs official royal duties and engagements on behalf of Her Majesty.
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
