Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did Not Launch a Single Media Lawsuit in 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously launched six lawsuits in just more than a year—but did not bring any new cases in...www.newsweek.com
The two mentally ill traitors and liars may have a couple of lawsuits ahead soon. I'm sure Netflix and Spotify executives rue the days that they signed conracts with them for many millions that have turned out to make those execs. look like total idiots. If there is some way to get out of those deals without them being sued I'm sure they will try to dump the two like nuclear waste. That would have to be decided between the moron execs. and their lawyers. Meghan won her much publicized suit against a British newspaper in 2021, with the newspaper having to pay for her legal fees in the suit plus the value of the damages to her in the suit -- which the court valued at ONE BRITISH POUND ( Or about $1.35 in American money ). So the logical question is who really won ? Perhaps H. & M. can put the $1.35 toward paying for their security protection for which they are threatening to sue the British government. This is the level of intelligence of the two grifters.
Comments / 6