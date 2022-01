There are a total of five pieces of equipment that can be found and used during your journey across the Zeta Halo in Halo Infinite, with the Threat Sensor being the best to help with gathering intel on your surroundings. This item emits a pulse that will both show enemies on your motion tracker in the bottom left corner as well as outline the enemies in red, allowing you to see them through walls for eight seconds. It is important to know how to use this equipment, so I’m here to explain how. This guide will show how to use the Threat Sensor in Halo Infinite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO