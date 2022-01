Garmin has launched a new addition to its premium Fenix line – and another, new version of the watch.The Fenix 7 comes with a range of new features, including a torch and a stamina tool that aims to tell people when they are getting tired during races.But perhaps the more significant update is the new Epix, which takes the insides of that Fenix 7 and adds an AMOLED display more akin to those on other smartwatches such as those made by Apple and Samsung.All the watches – three different sizes of Fenix 7, and the Epix – feature a design similar to...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO