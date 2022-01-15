ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

It’s true: The best baseballs are stitched by hand

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of steps that go into making a baseball. As we investigate this question, we’ll focus on the ones made for Major League Baseball. My friend Lloyd Smith, a mechanical engineer and director of the Sports Science Laboratory at Washington State University, told me all about...

dnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
fantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Draft Guide - Best Ball Strategy

Fantasy baseball is what you make of it, and you get out what you put in. While it’s all about winning that cold hard cash and bringing home the championships, we have to remember that it’s still a hobby. While we spend the off-season wishing it was baseball...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Podcast in Baseball: Covering the Globe with Jesse Sanchez

The annual opening of the international signing period has been nicknamed "Jesse Sanchez Day" because of the attention, care, insight and depth of coverage MLB.com baseball writer Jesse Sanchez has brought to that market and the talents it introduces to baseball and baseball fans. In a brand new Best Podcast in Baseball, recorded a few days after the Jan. 15 opening of the international market, Sanchez talks with St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold about the challenges that faced players and scouts alike as they negotiated deals and identified players during a global pandemic. More than just the calendar shifted. Sanchez also offers a scouting report on the prized signing by the Cardinals -- switch-hitting shortstop Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Plus, the two writers detail how the Cardinals scouted and ultimately signed Won-Bin Cho, the teenage slugger from South Korea who is also the first amateur player from Asia to sign with the Cardinals.
MLB
fox9.com

'39 Seconds' honors life of one of the best baseball players in the world

'39 Seconds' explores a forgotten piece of American history. With a cast of Minnesota acting talent, the film tells the true-life story of one of the greatest baseball players in the world, John Wesley Donaldson. Director Paul Irmiter and co-director Kevin West joined FOX 9 Good Day to chat about the film and their upcoming screening at the Capri Theater.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Chicago Tribune

Yasmani Grandal and Tyler Flowers — the current and former Chicago White Sox catchers — are investing in the future of the position with a safety-minded equipment company

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal normally would be in communication with his coaches this time of year while counting down to spring training. These, unfortunately, are not normal times for Major League Baseball. Owners instituted a lockout when the collective bargaining agreement with the players union expired in early December. Until it ends, players on the 40-man roster are not ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stitches#The Baseballs#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Microsoft, College Football Hall of Fame Strike Multi-Year Deal

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame has struck a three-year deal with Microsoft, making the tech giant one of the museum’s top-tier partners and exclusive tech provider for connecting with fans and giving visitors interactive exhibit experiences. The agreement includes an additional two-year option, and the Atlanta-based Hall is hopeful Microsoft extends for the full five years. While the Hall declined to disclose financial terms of the deal, it did say it was a significant long-term investment for Microsoft, on par with the commitments from its highest-level “founding” sponsors, which include Chick-Fil-A (and, separately, the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl), Coca-Cola and...
FOOTBALL
Sportico

Sinclair Streaming Service Fee May Be Triple That of ESPN+

After locking in the local streaming rights for live NHL and NBA games, Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group now appears to have the requisite must-see sports content to populate its upcoming direct-to-consumer service. But if a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is anything to go by, the owner of the Bally Sports RSNs is eyeing a monthly subscriber fee that is considerably more costly than what other streamers are charging. According to the three Goldilocks scenarios outlined in the 8-K quarterly report Sinclair filed Jan. 13, the most advantageous scenario would find Diamond Sports lining up as many...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Biggest Rivalry In American Sports

Some rivalries go back as far as the modern era of professional sports in America. This ranges back to around 1900 in MLB, and 1920 for the NFL. The NBA began in 1946, and the NHL in 1917. In each of these sports, some of the founding teams remain pillars of the sports. And, teams […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy