His View: Understanding the centrifuge that is Twitter

COVID-19 cases in New York City are up, per NYC Health. As a result, reports Reuters, many companies in the city have been walking back plans to have employees return to the office. While staying home may be in the interest of public health, it may also interfere with the city's economic recovery, according to (and much to the consternation of) newly elected mayor Eric Adams. "We have to open up," Adams told CNN (via ABC7). "What we must understand is the resiliency of returning back to a normal life. If we don't open our cities, there are almost a million people that are behind in their rents right here in this city."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO