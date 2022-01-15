Port of Columbia County to purchase industrial land in St. Helens

Port commissioners authorized the executive director to move forward on the purchase.

The Port of Columbia County plans to purchase a property on Port Avenue in St. Helens.

Earlier this week, the port's board of commissioners authorized executive director Sean Clark to finalize a purchase and sale agreement for the vacant 3.9-acre industrial property at 700 Port Ave.

The port owns property, currently leased to Rainshadow Labs, next to the vacant lot in the Milton Creek Industrial Park.

A price hasn't yet been set for the property.

The purchase and sale agreement with the property owners, Calaway Properties LLC, allows the port to complete an appraisal to determine the sale price within 180 days of signing the agreement.

The real market value determined by the county assessor is just under $590,000.

Calaway Properties will complete an environmental assessment before the sale is finalized.

