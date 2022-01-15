ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Smith Jr out to avoid shock in WBO light-heavyweight title defence against Steve Geffrard

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Smith Jr could be in contention for a massive showdown against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he avoids a huge upset loss against Steve Geffrard. Smith Jr defends his WBO light-heavyweight title against Geffrard, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning, as the American...

Bad Left Hook

Joe Smith Jr says he’s ready for a Canelo Alvarez fight

WBO light heavyweight titleholder Joe Smith Jr is fresh off his stoppage win over Steve Geffrard this past weekend but knowing that his name has been mentioned for a potential fight against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, Smith says he’s ready and willing to make it happen. Smith tells Sky Sports that he’s looking forward to getting back into the gym and that he’ll be an even better fighter the next time out, believing he’s ready for anybody out there, so why not boxing’s top dog.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Joe Smith Jr handed Steve Geffrard a steady pasting

Steve Geffrard overmatched against Joe Smith Jr and more in Eric Armit's international action round up. Filipino JADE BORNEA, 17-0 (11), gets his biggest win to date as he beats MOHAMMED OBBADI, 22-2 (13), in three rounds in their super-flyweight contest. Obbadi used slick foot work and quick jabs to edge the first round. Bornea switched to southpaw in the second and began to get through with some right hooks to the body and shook Obbadi with a straight right. In the third Bornea dug in a wicked left hook to Obbadi’s body and Obbadi dropped to his hands and knees and was counted out. In other bouts, local hero FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ, 35-5-1 (25), was too experienced and punched too hard for southpaw ARNULFO SALVADOR, 15-2-1 (9). Rodriguez floored Salvador with a right in the third and continued to hand out severe punishment before the referee stopped their bantamweight fight in the seventh. A light-flyweight match saw DANIEL VALLADARES, 26-3-1 (15), outpoint late substitute GABRIEL LORANCA, 4-6-1(2), over eight rounds on scores of 80-71, 79-72 and 79-73. BELLA VISTA, PANAMA.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Bob Arum still pushing for Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight in the UK in March

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum is still hopeful that his client’s fight with Dillian Whyte can be held in Cardiff on 26 March.Continued negotiations over the splitting of the purse threaten to delay the encounter, which is due to be held at the Principality Stadium.The WBC had declared that the purse would be split 80/20 in favour of champion Fury, who has been ordered to face Whyte.However the challenger has appealed having been left unhappy by the proposal, and purse bids were delayed for a second time this week.Eddie Hearn suggested that this delay may scupper hopes of holding the...
COMBAT SPORTS
FanSided

Joe Smith Jr. ended Steve Geffrard’s Cinderella story by KO in 9

In a KO performance, Joe Smith Jr. defended his WBO light heavyweight title for the first time against last-second replacement Steve Geffrard. Steve Geffrard valiantly took a title fight against WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. on very short notice, hoping to conclude the night with a Cinderella-like story, but that didn’t happen.
COMBAT SPORTS
Robb Report

The Robe Muhammad Ali Wore Before His Second Sonny Liston Fight Could Sell for $500,000

The robe Muhammad Ali wore before one of the most important fights of his career could soon be yours. The garment the Greatest wore to the final weigh-in and while walking out for his 1965 fight with Sonny Liston is currently up for sale on Goldin Auctions. The robe isn’t just noteworthy because it was worn before the boxer’s second heavyweight title bout, but also because it’s the first that bore the name he’d go by for the final 52 years of his life. Ali wore the robe, which is made of white terry cloth and has “Muhammad Ali” stitched in red...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua and predicts Oleksandr Usyk will ‘smash him’ in rematch

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua and maintains Oleksandr Usyk will “smash” him in their heavyweight world title rematch.Joshua is still destined for shot at winning back the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles that Usyk took back in September last year.While Fury continues to wait for the politics of the sport to play out ahead of a probable mandatory title defence against Dillian Whyte, despite purse being bids delayed again.But despite no prospect of Fury and Joshua fighting any time soon, Fury reacted angrily after Derek Chisora tipped Joshua to beat him, with the WBC title holder maintaining...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight tipped to not be given green light in Las Vegas

A potential fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in Las Vegas is unlikely to be sanctioned.Former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that strict rules set by the Nevada State Athletic Commission mean that an exhibition encounter will not be licensed. Paul and Tyson are said to be in discussions over a bout, with organisers hoping a clash between the Youtube personality and former undisputed heavyweight champion could generate £36million if held in the American city.Yet Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, does not think it would be approved even as reports suggest a verbal agreement between the pair may...
COMBAT SPORTS
