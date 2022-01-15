Joe Smith Jr out to avoid shock in WBO light-heavyweight title defence against Steve Geffrard

Steve Geffrard overmatched against Joe Smith Jr and more in Eric Armit's international action round up. Filipino JADE BORNEA, 17-0 (11), gets his biggest win to date as he beats MOHAMMED OBBADI, 22-2 (13), in three rounds in their super-flyweight contest. Obbadi used slick foot work and quick jabs to edge the first round. Bornea switched to southpaw in the second and began to get through with some right hooks to the body and shook Obbadi with a straight right. In the third Bornea dug in a wicked left hook to Obbadi’s body and Obbadi dropped to his hands and knees and was counted out. In other bouts, local hero FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ, 35-5-1 (25), was too experienced and punched too hard for southpaw ARNULFO SALVADOR, 15-2-1 (9). Rodriguez floored Salvador with a right in the third and continued to hand out severe punishment before the referee stopped their bantamweight fight in the seventh. A light-flyweight match saw DANIEL VALLADARES, 26-3-1 (15), outpoint late substitute GABRIEL LORANCA, 4-6-1(2), over eight rounds on scores of 80-71, 79-72 and 79-73. BELLA VISTA, PANAMA.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO