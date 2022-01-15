ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Brie to join John Cena in Freelance

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Brie is set to join John Cena in 'Freelance'. The 39-year-old...

John Cena To Star In A New Action-Comedy Movie

The Hollywood Reporter reports that John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie, “Freelance,” from director Pierre Morel. The movie focuses on an ex-special forces operator who is desperate to escape his humdrum life when he takes a job providing security to a journalist who is hoping to salvage her career by interviewing a dictator. A military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview and the mismatched duo, along with the dictator, escape to the jungle where they must survive the military chasing them, animals hunting them, and each other.
John Cena Set For New Movie With GLOW Actress

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star with GLOW actress Alison Brie in a new action-comedy movie. Cena and Brie will team up for “Freelance” from director Pierre Morel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming is scheduled to begin later this month in Colombia. The script,...
John Cena self-conscious in underwear scene

John Cena felt "really, really self-conscious" dancing in his underwear for the 'Peacemaker' trailer. The 44-year-old pro wrestler, who portrays the superhero in the titular HBO Max show, admitted it was "the most embarrassing thing" dancing while scantily-clad for the programme's preview, and it was the first thing he had to shoot for the show.
Alison Brie
Pierre Morel
John Cena
10 Best John Cena Movies

In a very short amount of time, John Cena has gone from being a professional wrestler to an international box office movie star. His diverse resume of comedies and action movies explains how he made his career transition. Premiering on HBO Max January 13th is ‘Peacemaker,’ a spinoff of James...
John Cena On Returning As ‘Peacemaker’ For HBO Max Series

John Cena has opened up about the creative freedom afforded by the Peacemaker HBO Max series. After debuting in last year’s The Suicide Squad, John Cena’s Peacemaker is set to headline his very own HBO Max series this week. The highly-anticipated series comes from showrunner James Gunn, who will direct most of the episodes. The HBO Max series debuts tomorrow with three episodes, which should give us a perfect reintroduction to Cena’s unhinged and patriotic DC anti-hero.
John Cena auditioned for Cable in Deadpool 2

Rejection is part of being a movie star, even if you’re John Cena. The former WWE champion has shared that he’s been turned away from some major roles, including Cable in the action movie Deadpool 2. During an interview with SlashFilm, Cena talked about the amount of characters...
Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
Kelly Rizzo Declares Late Husband Bob Saget “The Most Incredible Man on Earth”

Kelly Rizzo took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her late husband Bob Saget shortly after he was laid to rest. “My sweet husband,” Rizzo, 42, began in a lengthy caption alongside a photograph of herself with Saget. “After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The Full House star and TV personality were married in 2018 in Santa Monica. At age 65, Saget died last...
Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
‘Cobra Kai,’ Riverdale, ‘This Is Us,’ & ‘Black-ish’ Among PaleyFest LA Lineup

PaleyFest LA has released the line-up for its 39th annual television festival, set at the Dolby Theater in April from the 2nd to the 10th. For the first time in 3 years, the celebration will take place in person. Attendees will be treated to conversations with the casts of This Is Us; Superman & Lois; Black-ish; Ghosts; The Neighborhood; Hacks; Cobra Kai; Riverdale; Better Call Saul; A Salute to the NCIS Universe celebrating NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i; and Emily in Paris. “We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival...
Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
