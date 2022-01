When your game series has an entry titled The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, it isn't surprising to say that music plays a major part within that series. However, this aspect of the series is something that can be overlooked when remembering The Legend of Zelda. Some may instead remember the great hero of Hyrule not by the music he plays but by the tunic he wears and the weapons he wields. While those are all incredibly defining aspects of Link, another key feature that doesn't always come to mind first is just how often Link uses music to succeed in his quests! Obviously, there was the Ocarina mentioned from the game above, but Link has used instruments to achieve a plethora of goals!

