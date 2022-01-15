ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Top Renovation and Interior Design Companies in Norway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you thinking about renovating your Norway home or office in the near future? If so, you need to partner with a professional team that can assist you. Even though you may think you can handle a lot of this on your own, this is a significant investment. You need to...

Kitchen Cabinet Doors the Ultimate Guide

Cabinets can easily make or break the appearance of your kitchen and its interior design. They’re known to take up most of the wall space and even act as a focal point in the room. You can replace your existing kitchen cabinets as a way to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen without having to go through with any large remodeling projects and still get the design that you’re looking for while also saving money. Thanks to the vast range of cabinet doors in Canada and styles out there, you’ll likely be able to find a cabinet style that best reflects your personality, style, and more.
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtybiznews.com

Ten Sizzling Interior Designs for Your Bathroom

Let’s be honest: Hardly any other room offers as many options for your well-deserved wellness program as the bathroom. This is where we rinse the stress of the day from our body, where we treat skin and hair with fragrant care creams, rinses, and conditioners. This is where we don’t care about appointments or to-do lists, where we deal with absolutely nothing but ourselves. Reason enough to pay more attention to the interior design of our feel-good oasis.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

Decorative Screens and Stylish Room Dividers, Modern Interior Design Ideas

Decorative screens evolved from mysterious accents of room decorating into stylish details of modern interior design. As an element of vintage decor appeared in China, decorative screens featured painting artworks and today transformed into trendy furnishings. Also, original room dividers play a beautiful role in modern interior design. If you are looking for a stylish way to divide your space, here is the Lushome collection of decorative screens and room dividers showing how to use them to enrich and accentuate modern interiors and create beautifully open, stylish, and unique living spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
passyunkpost.com

Interior Design Night at East Passyunk Community Center

It’s a new year… or is it? Going into the third year of the pandemic, time seems to just blend together as our lives have been stuck inside during lockdowns and surges. That can make the living spaces you’ve been staring at since 2020 feel boring and stale. What better way to renew and rejuvenate for 2022 than by refreshing your home décor? That’s why the East Passyunk Community Center Advisory Council is proud to present its first-ever Interior Design Night on January 26, from 7:00-8:30 pm.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Week

Design in 2022 – what will hospitality interiors look like?

As part of our series of design in 2022, Run for the Hills co-founder Anna Burles offers her view on what might happen in hospitality interiors over the next year. What do you think 2022 will hold for hospitality interiors?. We’ve been through such a topsy turvy couple of years,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
bostonnews.net

Arts for Home Interior Design Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Law's Interiors, Rise Art, Callison, Gensler, IA Interior Architects

The Latest Released Arts for Home Interior Design market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Arts for Home Interior Design market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Arts for Home Interior Design market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Callison, Gensler, Rise Art, IA Interior Architects, HBA, Gold Mantis, Law's Interiors, Nest Casa, Perkins+Will, Dering Hall, Kevin Barry Fine Art & Stantec.
INTERIOR DESIGN
orlandomagazine.com

2022 Home Design Award Spotlight: Ted Maines Interiors

Ted Maines Interiors is an award winning, full-service interior design firm located in Winter Park’s Design District. Our bespoke interiors have been featured in local and national publications. OUR COMMITMENT. We are committed to exceeding our clients’ expectations on both residential and commercial projects by applying expertise in space...
WINTER PARK, FL
ArchDaily

The Endless Design Possibilities of Interior Pivot Doors

Among the many factors that can impact the character, style, and functionality of a living space, doors are certainly important in setting the tone. Besides their decorative function, they protect rooms from weather and noise, delimit spaces, define circulations, and provide privacy. As recent design trends continue to move towards clean, modern lines, the pivot door has never been more in style – being applied not only in main entrances, but also appearing more frequently in interior design. Apart from being bigger, heavier, and offering a dramatic contemporary look, pivot doors allow for a beautiful, elegant movement with nearly invisible hardware that rotates on a vertical axis, setting them apart from regular hinged doors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Top Interior Design Ideas That Will Make Your Place More Lively

People often think that interior design is just about color, but it’s so much more than that. It’s also about texture, proportion, and how you use space. It’s about creating a mood. If you are still not satisfied with your interior design after adding colors, textures, and objects, then it might be time for some drastic changes! Here are the top interior design ideas that will make your place more lively.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

An interior designer’s Suffolk country home

I continue to dream of stately manors and castles in the countryside (far away from the frigid winters and uninspiring architecture of Canada I find so soul-crushing). This one built in the 18th century in Suffolk is home to interior designer Kate Earle of Todhunter Earle, and is full of character and history evident with the addition of a plethora of antiques and textiles. What a beauty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
handymantips.org

6 Steps to Making Your Apartment Burst With Colorful Energy

Winter months are dark and gloomy, making living spaces seem darker than usual. It can be a bothersome issue for homeowners who have decorated their interiors in a minimalistic or very rustic way. It may lead to a bland and colorless space — far from the welcoming vibe most people aim toward and which might work perfectly well in the warmer months when days are longer and sunnier.
INTERIOR DESIGN
cococozy.com

Black Interiors Will Bring the Drama in 2022 – Home Design

Say goodbye to warm tones and bright colors in 2021. Black interiors are taking over the interior design world. Everyone has their own design style. Some people don’t like the all-white kitchen trend. Or the rustic neutral farmhouse looks that we’ve been seeing all over the internet. Personally, I have found myself steering away from bright white rooms. I’m not saying that I’m going to be painting my walls charcoal tomorrow. However, there is something that makes me go “WOW” when I see a dramatic black room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Apartments Designed With The “essense of home” Will Make You Think Of Interior Makeover

On the ground floor, as soon as you cross the entrance of the building, you are greeted by an elegant space that corresponds to the old goal that has been preserved as it is, with its original marble floors, stuccoed walls, and hardly any accessories, except one antique table and a hanging lamp, to enhance the effect of “entering the house”.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Naples Daily News

Theory Design creating interior for custom home in Fort Myers

An internet search for ‘horse country homes’ generates countless images of cottage- or farmhouse-style residences beyond fields of majestic creatures. When a busy young family decides to move into one of those residences, it may take some out-of-the-box inspiration to reimagine the property. That’s the approach Theory Design’s Vice President of Design, Ruta Menaghlazi, and Senior Interior Designer, Paula Myette, are applying to Seagate Development Group’s custom home, breaking ground this month off Daniels Parkway and Palomino Lane in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
