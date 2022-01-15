ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brody King To Make AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite, Another Match Announced

By Marc Middleton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrody King will make his AEW in-ring debut on next Wednesday’s Dynamite on TBS. As noted, this week’s Dynamite saw King join Malakai Black’s House of Black stable and reunite their Kings of The Black Throne tag team, taking out Penta El Zero Miedo and The Varsity Blondes. You can...

