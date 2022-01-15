ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Where is oil production headed

By Brad Keithley
alaskalandmine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of months ago our column discussed the significance of oil production levels. At the time, we focused mostly on the material jump in FY22 volumes projected in the Preliminary Fall 2021 Revenue Forecast (Preliminary Fall21 Forecast) over what had been included in the Spring 2021 Revenue Forecast (Spring21...

investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Heading To $100?

Oil continued pushing higher today, extending its advance to the highest level for WTI since October 2014. The energy commodity has been boosted by the increased likelihood of a supply disruption after "Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition," according to Reuters.
OilPrice.com

Libya Oil Production Rebounds

Libya’s crude oil production has rebounded to 1.2 million barrels daily, according to the country’s oil minister, Mohammed Oun. Speaking to Bloomberg, Oun said Libya’s crude oil output was back to normal after a series of outages, adding that the biggest field in the country, El Sharara, was producing at near maximum capacity, which is 300,000 bpd.
OilPrice.com

EOG Resources Bucks The Trend, Says It’s Ready To Boost Oil Production

EOG Resources, one of the largest operators in the U.S. shale patch, has signaled it would be willing to boost oil production if there is demand for it. In a video conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, chief executive Ezra Yacob said EOG could return to pre-pandemic production levels this year as long as it makes economic sense.
FOXBusiness

$80 oil fueled by Fed, OPEC’s puny production boost

Oil appears to be on a steady climb and the fundamentals make sense. U.S. crude briefly touched the $80-per-barrel level Thursday, the highest since November. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 56.65 -0.24 -0.42%. A signal from the Federal Reserve that faster rate hikes may be in the cards to...
Telegraph

Are we heading for $300 for a barrel of oil?

It's one of those questions - so beloved of British newspapers - to which the answer would so obviously seem to be "no" that you might wonder why it's being asked in the first place, other than as a form of clickbait. Even adjusting for inflation, it's never been at...
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
Benzinga

Crude Oil is Heading Towards Highs

On Monday, 17 January, the Brent price remains “in the black”; investors are clearly intending to update 7-year highs in the instrument. Brent is trading at $86.40 and may continue improving. So, the oil is trading close to its 7-year highs and market players are focused on nothing...
Metro International

Oil heads for best week since mid-Dec, Kazakhstan unrest stokes supply worries

MELBOURNE/BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December, fuelled by supply worries amid escalating unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 52 cents, or 0.63%, to $82.51 a barrel at 0721 GMT, after a 1.5% jump...
Houston Chronicle

There’s plenty at stake for oil prices this week

Tight supply, fears of war and expectations that the fading risk from the omicron variant of the coronavirus will boost energy demand could combine to send oil prices even higher. With turmoil in the oil-producing countries of Libya and Kazakhstan last week, crude jumped 6.2 percent to settle Friday at...
FXStreet.com

Russia’s Novak: Will restore oil production by 85% in 2022

"For Russia, it means that in February we will reach 85% in the production recovery from the maximum reduction level we had in May and June 2020. That is, we will restore 1.7 million barrels per day.”. "As for Russia’s compliance with the deal in November, the level was 97%....
investing.com

Oil Heads for Third Weekly Advance as Constraints Tighten Market

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as the market tightened due to supply constraints across OPEC+ members following civil unrest. Futures in New York traded near $80 a barrel after rising almost 6% over the past four sessions. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. Oil’s market structure has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, signaling growing supply tightness.
Kiplinger

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Is Due to Rise

Four years ago, online retail powerhouse Amazon.com raised its annual membership from $99 to $119 in the United States. That move raised howls from about-to-renew members and would-be members, some of whom sought alternative services for free shipping. But that blowback wasn’t enough to slow Amazon’s membership growth, which now tops approximately 150 million in the U.S.
