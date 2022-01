EVERETT — The Everett Silvertips like what they have. The WHL trade deadline came and went Monday, and the Western Conference-leading Tips decided to stand pat. Everett, coming off a 3-1 week, sits atop the conference at 26-7-2-2, eleven points ahead of B.C. Division leader Kamloops (which has three games in hand) and 12 points ahead of U.S. Division rival Seattle (which has four games in hand). Therefore, the Tips profiled as a team that might be a buyer at the trade deadline.

