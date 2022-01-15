ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Devon Passivhaus by McLean Quinlan Architects

 4 days ago

Devon Passivhaus is a lovely brick house located in Devon, United Kingdom, designed in 2019 by McLean Quinlan Architects. Planning for this project was won under Paragraph 79, the Country House Clause, with a design taking inspiration from the surroundings. The overall design is simple and clean. An elegant...

ARTi Architect Office / ARTi Architect

Manufacturers: Thaistoneshop, Wiboon Sintanavevong, Yongyuansawmill. "Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." -- Frank Lloyd Wright The iconic quote from one of the most famous architect from 20th Century which represents the quality and essence of nature. As an architect student, I acknowledge Wright as one of my teacher.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HR House by Domb Architects

HR House is a modern house located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed in 2020 by Domb Architects. Nature of the project: A residential, two-family project. Tenants, general description and occupation: A young couple in their thirties, in the liberal professions. What was the tenants’ request? A small, spacious house, designed...
VISUAL ART
Hill to Horizon by Lloyd Hartley Architects

Hill to Horizon is a contemporary house in New Zealand designed by Lloyd Hartley Architects in 2020. Champagne gold and pastel purples; sunrises and sunsets shape the scene for this blended family home. There are curated outlooks and joyful vignettes. It’s grounded with plaster and dressed in a subtle timber tone.
WORLD
Stanford Residence by Jensen Architects

Stanford Residence is a minimalist house located in Stanford, California, designed in 2021 by Jensen Architects. This remodel for a Stanford University professor with a lifelong passion for design celebrates the utilitarian and the abstract. Staying within the existing footprint, the design simplifies and opens up the interiors: A bedroom blends into a kitchen, which blends into living rooms both inside and out. Minimal details and neutral finishes anticipate an evolving composition of the client’s art and design collection. The courtyard once closed off from the house, is now its undisputed heart. The home’s open and connected spaces ultimately flow to the client’s workshop, a new separate structure dedicated to unbounded exploration. The shop’s industrial frame, wrapped in wood and glass, offers a clever reply to local pitched-roof mandates, while also providing a raw and tough space that is ready for anything. Outside, a landscape of drought-tolerant plantings resides in playful dialogue with the home.
STANFORD, CA
Sayang House by Carlos Gris Studio

Sayang House is a modernist house located in Fenlands, United Kingdom, designed by Carlos Gris Studio. This new pavilion property was designed by Carlos Gris Studio for Gretta Funnell as she returns from 20 years living in Malaysia after Ray her husband sadly passed away. She purchased an isolated piece of land in the fenlands with the hope of starting a new life living nearer her family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Villa in Noto / Westway Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Westway architects has recently completed a project for a new holiday home on a hillside overlooking the Vendicari Natural Reserve a few kilometers away from Noto. The house is though for a Milan family and is organized in three large distinct geometrical bodies that are visually connected by an itinerary of views that tether the interior and the exterior; embedded in an olive garden, the residence aims at become one with the landscape and the horizon.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Butterfly by UID Architects

Butterfly is a modern Japanese-style residence located in Japan, designed in 2019 by UID Architects. We have always thought about the relationships between architecture and the garden, searching for ways to enhance and extend these domains. We have also been focused on incorporating the free, undefined spatial quality of Japanese architecture into our designs by reinterpreting the idea of the eaves, canopy, and engawa (Japanese-style loggia). In this house, we are giving new thought to roofs and the spaces they create inside a natural environment.
HOME & GARDEN
The Rose House by Brcar Morony Architecture

The Rose House is a lovely brick house located in Neutral Bay, Australia, designed in 2019 by Brcar Morony Architecture. The Rose House consists of alterations to a two-story house. A solid masonry façade responds to and protects the house from the site’s street frontage, a charmless and inhospitable cul-de-sac consisting of the 1970s apartment building car parking podiums and the Bradfield Highway beyond. The cul-de-sac and nearby highway, a source of constant noise, needed to be addressed in the reconfiguration. A heavy masonry front façade with various sized apertures acting much like the battlements of a medieval castle was designed to protect the house from this environment and offer respite and tranquillity within. While a strong barrier was required, recycled bricks, some from the existing house, were used to provide warmth and texture to this façade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Villa Pirogovo by Erick Van Egeraat

Villa Pirogovo is a luxury residence located in Pirogovo, Russia, designed in 2021 by Erick Van Egeraat. The private client was looking for a unique place for living both in hot summers and cold winters. The villa provides a 21st-century style and atmosphere which integrates the daily experiences of its exclusive natural surroundings into its interior space, through its special relation to nature and its architectural unconventional appearance.
HOME & GARDEN
Pirouette House by Wallmakers

Pirouette House is an original brick house located in Kochi, India, designed in 2020 by Wallmakers. Located smack in the middle of an urban and crowded locale of Trivandrum, the site was a small plot that was being suffocated by other residential projects from all four sides. The idea of this residence was to have an inward-facing house with all its spaces opening into a funneling central courtyard. The house is aligned in the East-West direction with openings facilitating for maximum cross-ventilation.
AGRICULTURE
Straight-Curve Apartment by Filippo Bombace

Straight-Curve Apartment is a contemporary home located in Rome, Italy, designed in 2021 by Filippo Bombace. In one of those fine buildings that often characterize the Roman building scene of the ’70s, the renovation project of the house for a couple with children develops, inevitably conditioned by the design of the balconies that clearly characterize the external appearance of the building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Villa MSV by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design

Villa MSV is a single-story house located Lund, Sweden, designed in 2019 by Johan Sundberg Architectural Design. MSV lies at the heart of a stately pine forest, beside the white beaches of Ljunghusen. Though it is designed as a home for a couple, the house provides space for friends, children, and grandchildren.
INTERIOR DESIGN
McCrae Bush House by Chan Architecture

McCrae Bush House is a modern house located in McCrae, Australia, designed in 2021 by Chan Architecture. Located on a long and sloping site along the Mornington Peninsula, the McCrae Bush house is a dwelling that was inspired by its unique surrounding context of native bushland and the close proximity of Port Phillip Bay. Located on the highest point of the site towards the rear so as to take advantage of the water and treetop views, the curved driveway approach to the building was carefully considered in the design of the building form which begins with the house appearing to nestle within the bush context then gradually becoming more dramatic and angular as one as one gets closer.
HOME & GARDEN
The Great Unit Apartment by K.O.T Architects

The Great Unit Apartment is a modernist home located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed by K.O.T Architects. On the third floor of an old modernistic structure on the outskirts of the Florentin neighborhood in Southern Tel Aviv is s gem of an apartment, a true surprise – definitely not what you would expect in the 1938 building and clearly revealing international style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Casa Play Black by Bodà-Architetti

Casa Play Black is a chic home located in Turin, Italy, redesigned in 2021 by Bodà-Architetti. The project rethinks the interior spaces of an early twentieth-century villa on the hill of Turin, a few steps from the Basilica of Superga. The original division of the rooms is modified by...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Villa Timmerman by Bornstein Lyckefors Arkitekter

Villa Timmerman is a semi-detached house located in Gothenburg, Sweden, designed in 2020 by Bornstein Lyckefors Arkitekter. On a southwest-facing slope by the sea stands Villa Timmerman, a semi-detached house designed by the married architect couple Andreas Lyckefors and Josefine Wikholm. Askim, in the south of Gothenburg, is a popular...
VISUAL ART
Blackbox by Strand Design

Blackbox is a modern lake house located in Spicer, Minnesota, designed in 2021 by Strand Design. The simple geometry of this dark steel-clad lake home provides an immediate contrast to its warm and dynamic interior volumes. Expansive planes of glass and operable folding wall systems capture sprawling views and direct connections to this unique property bookended by two bodies of water.
SPICER, MN
High Desert Retreat by Aidlin Darling Design

High Desert Retreat is a contemporary house located in Palm Desert, California, designed by Aidlin Darling Design. Sited on a rocky desert plateau outside of Palm Desert, this single-family residence is tightly nestled within a constellation of boulders, overlooking the Coachella Valley and the San Jacinto Mountain Range beyond. The...
PALM DESERT, CA
Maison Q / Nghia-Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Our architects were given the assignment to design a house for a family of four on just 30sqm of land that's tucked away in a small alley in Hoang Mai, Hanoi. The team decided to name this project, Maison Q. This house has all the common characteristics of a typical townhouse in Hanoi, which usually are located in difficult-to-spot alleyways.
VISUAL ART

