Cam Reddish, the newest addition to the New York Knicks, will bring some much-needed excitement to Madison Square Garden. Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, had some star pedigree before reaching the NBA. Since then, the 22-year-old wing hasn’t amounted to much. He has shown intriguing flashes of potential on both ends of the court but wasn’t a reliable contributor for the Atlanta Hawks. He has wanted to move on from Atlanta for a while and now has his chance.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO