Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from today as new nationwide strikes begin, with only one-fifth of services running. Tens of thousands of workers from Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging these fresh strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. This will have a knock-on effect on rail services on Friday morning.Also on Friday, members of the RMT and Unite on London Underground will walk out, as well as Unite members on London United bus routes in the capital in a separate dispute over pay.Between today and Saturday, only 4,300 services...

TRAFFIC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO