ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Interstate Bridge Replacement program will provide safer, more reliable transportation

By Kris Stricker
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Current condition of bridge falls short of safety, equality and environmental goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiYU2_0dmWVZMM00

Every time I cross the Interstate Bridge, I am struck by its significance.

A great feat of engineering for its time, it crosses the mighty Columbia River and on clear days, Mount Hood comes in plain view. It is our region's most important piece of infrastructure along Interstate 5, a critical connector and emergency lifeline for Portland and Vancouver. It is also vital to regional, national and international trade.

That's asking a lot of a bridge. And now we're asking more.

The original Interstate Bridge, now the northbound span, opened in 1917, before we ever discussed things like seismic resilience and climate change. The second span, which opened in 1958, was built to mirror the first and relied on many of the same engineering standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLS93_0dmWVZMM00

While the Interstate Bridge has served the region well, it has not kept up with today's needs for the safe and efficient travel of people, goods and services using a variety of transportation modes. Work is underway to replace the Interstate Bridge with a modern, seismically resilient, and multimodal structure that prioritizes equitable transportation, including transit and active transportation options, and aligns with our climate goals.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Washington State Department of Transportation are co-leading the Interstate Bridge Replacement program to provide a safer, more reliable connection, and are breaking new ground in the areas of equity and climate resilience when it comes to transportation projects. Equity and climate are cornerstones of the program and stem directly from key priorities and policies of both states.

This will help ensure that people of color, people with disabilities and low-income travelers are recipients of the many benefits the program will generate, including mobility improvements, transportation options, contracting opportunities for small businesses, and project-related jobs. These issues align with the priorities set out in our {obj:59695:Strategic Action Plan }to build and maintain a modern and safe transportation system that helps relieve congestion.

Our equity priorities are being advanced through ongoing community engagement designed to provide equity priority communities the ability to influence decisions. This is a sharp departure from the way large transportation projects have historically been conducted. We need to center community, equity, and the benefits we can bring for a climate crisis within the transportation sector.

Climate change is also an equity issue that often compounds the challenges that vulnerable communities already experience. To help address this, the program has pledged to do its part to reduce emissions in support of climate goals established by ODOT and other partners. A multimodal structure and corridor will lend to more efficient movement of vehicles and reduced emissions.

One piece of an effective climate strategy that supports equity is building a more robust and reliable high-capacity transit system as part of the replacement program. A multimodal structure that integrates enhanced accessible active transportation will help reduce emissions and support active lifestyles.

The IBR program is committed to prioritizing climate-friendly methods and materials during demolition and construction. For example, the program team is evaluating a zero-waste approach to demolition, using recycled steel and low-carbon concrete in the trusses and supporting columns of the new bridge. Smart roadway design, demand management tools and climate-friendly construction are also critical components of the program.

Finally, the new Interstate Bridge will be engineered for seismic and climate resilience to prepare for future conditions that could bring more flooding and extreme temperatures along with the ever-present danger of a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. Today it costs $1.2 million annually to operate and maintain the Interstate Bridge, with an estimated $270 million in repairs needed by 2040. Even with these investments, today's bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of a major earthquake, which would sever a critical lifeline for the region and take years to replace.

The current condition of the Interstate Bridge falls far short of meeting our community needs for safe, equitable and environmentally responsible transportation. Extensive community engagement has confirmed there is significant interest in the program and that there are many transportation problems that travelers experience with the existing Interstate Bridge that must be addressed.

Doing nothing is simply not an option for our community.

Kris Strickler is director of ODOT. Comments can be directed to 888-Ask-ODOT or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 19

RCharb
3d ago

Tolls will hurt the poor. Plus, crime will rise in Vancouver as the criminals from North Portland take the light rail 'crime rail' to their new supply of victims.

Reply
4
Frank Smith
3d ago

You forgot the most important part of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program; the cost and how it will be payed for by the taxpayers. Your far left views of climate control, and so called equity has nothing to do with the building of a bridge.

Reply(2)
3
Jeff Aries
3d ago

we need to leave these historic bridges in place ask this is not the problem how's the traffic congestion take out the diamond lane as the diamond lane was used many years ago on Highway 84 coming into Portland we need to put up three more bridges on the Columbia River 1 buying 84 + 2 Highway 14 2 in between 205 and I-5 there needs to be a bridge there and 3 tying the two ports and with each other this will relax everything going over the 205 bridge and I-5 Bridge

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Newberg mill continues to crumble

Officials say they expect the former WestRock facility will be completely razed by March. Drive south on River or Wynooski streets in Newberg and you'll see more sky than there was six months ago. That's because the towering buildings that once comprised the paper mill are all but gone. The...
Portland Tribune

City seeks purchase of secondary water source

The proposed nearly $3.2 purchase from WestRock will provide back-up supply, allow for population growth. The city is taking steps to ensure Newberg's future. On Tuesday, the Newberg City Council considered a resolution finalizing the purchase of water rights on the Willamette River, effectively securing a second water source for the city. The redundant source, which will be purchased from WestRock Northwest, will provide the city with approximately four to eight million gallons of water a day.
Wilsonville Spokesman

Charbonneau resident wants solutions to airplane noise problem

Peter Shikli invites residents and airport users to work on a solution to mitigate noise from planes flying out of Aurora Airport  Charbonneau resident Peter Shikli doesn't lose sleep at night from hearing airplanes jetting to and from the nearby Aurora State Airport. But he said that when he chats with community members at the post office or other community spaces, he often hears their frustration about the planes flying above the community. "We hear the airplanes a lot … And it's growing in frequency and volume and lateness of the hour," he said. "If you go to places...
AURORA, OR
Gresham Outlook

East County News: Schools go virtual with staffing shortages

Centennial, Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds districts affected; Spot bald eagles in the GorgeCOVID impacts staffing in local school districts Schools across East Multnomah County implemented swift closures late last week as staffing shortages made it impossible to maintain a safe environment for students and staff. Centennial, Gresham-Barlow and Reynolds school districts were closed Friday, Jan. 14. With schools already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, The Outlook was unable to update the closure status before the deadline for this print edition. For the latest information available, visit greshamoutlook.com. Last week Centennial reported that in-person classes would resume Tuesday, Jan....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Cars
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Portland, OR
Cars
Local
Oregon Government
Vancouver, WA
Traffic
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Washington Government
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
Local
Washington Cars
Local
Oregon Traffic
Portland Tribune

Oregon City nonprofit raises over $1,000 for fire recovery

Downtown's Soulflags Art Lit Community Center may be responsible for replacing doors after a recent gas leak.Downtown Oregon City's nonprofit space for aspiring artists has raised over $1,000 from the community this month in response to a car crashing into the organization's gas line and sparking a fire. Soulflags Art Lit Community Center leaders thanked NW Natural and Clackamas Fire personnel for responding quickly to the Jan. 5 incident and preventing worse damage to the building at 504 Main St. Officials estimated thousands of dollars in damage was done to four interior doors, door trim, locking bolts and the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Judge rules against developer who sued Oregon City

Clackamas County court determines that cottages, as built, violate the city's historic standards. A Clackamas County circuit judge has ruled in Oregon City's favor after one of its own Planning Commission members sued the city to construct a cottage-cluster development in violation of historic standards. Judge Ulanda L. Watkins wrote...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Prineville mayor gives State of the City address

Mayor Jason Beebe highlights successes of multiple city departments during COVID pandemic. Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe gave citizens a recap of this past year's successes and challenges as city councilors and staff move ahead into 2022. He delivered the State of the City address during Tuesday evening's Prineville City Council...
PRINEVILLE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Uban Construction
Portland Tribune

Back to Salem: West Linn's legislators prepare for 2022 session

Sen. Wagner and Rep. Prusak propose bills on healthcare access, sexual assault prevention and more. With the current surge of the COVID-19 pandemic sickening more people than ever, overburdening health care workers and forcing schools to close down, and residents and officials in Clackamas County enraged at the prospect of tolling on I-205, local legislators head back to the Capitol on Feb. 1 for the 2022 legislative session with a lot on their plates.
Portland Tribune

What to know about drones in Lake Oswego

Drone enthusiasts want the community to know the technology is not there to invade their space and that there are rules regulating drones in town. If you're strolling through an open field or park in Lake Oswego, you may spot a technologically-sophisticated flying object whizzing through the air. If that's the case, you've probably encountered a recreational drone.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

'Take the dais' threat reported during tense Clackamas meeting

County commission to meet virtually indefinitely after crowded meeting ends in unrest. Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday addressed her decision to halt a Jan. 13 in-person meeting after the "boisterous" crowd's refusal to follow county and state requirements, claiming to have later received a security report of crowd members' intentions to "take the dais and oust the sitting commissioners."
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy