ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Afcon 2021: Nigeria desire to dominate as favourites

goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving thrived as slight underdogs against Egypt, the Super Eagles’ approach against Sudan will interest fans and neutrals alike. Has the excitement from Tuesday lessened yet? Nigeria went into their opening Africa Cup of Nations clash with Egypt with supporters unsure of what to expect. Despite the gap...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Revealed: Who Ronaldo and Messi voted for in The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

The Manchester United attacker backed eventual winner Robert Lewandowski to take home the trophy whereas Messi voted for Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Robert Lewandowski to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Lionel Messi backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to get it. Bayern Munich and Poland star Lewandowski...
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine Eguavoen
Person
Gernot Rohr
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have...
UEFA
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sudan#The Super Eagles#The North Africans#African
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford

Man Utd want new manager appointed before season end (MEN) Man Utd plotting McGinn swoop (The Telegraph) Eriksen in transfer talks with Brentford (The Athletic) Bellingham tops Man Utd’s midfield wish list (The Athletic) Hazard has no desire to join Newcastle (El Nacional) AC Milan target €15m Verschaeren.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
goal.com

Odegaard back, with Arsenal vs Liverpool semi-final set to go ahead, despite Kolasinac & Mari exits

Reports had suggested the second leg could be postponed but Thursday's tie at the Emirates Stadium is set to take place. Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday night looks set to go ahead as planned, with the issues that left Mikel Arteta with a threadbare squad at the weekend beginning to ease - even with Sead Kolasinac gone and Pablo Mari on the verge of an exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Predicting Senegal's XI vs Malawi - Mendy back in goal

GOAL predicts how Teranga Lions might line up against The Flames in their final Group B game on Tuesday. The 29-year-old custodian missed the first two Group B matches for the Lions of Teranga after testing positive for Covid-19, but after recovering, he is expected to replace Seny Dieng. Left-back...
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Anyone else excited about a Nigeria-Cameroon final?

After two games, the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions have looked far better than the rest. Two games into the Africa Cup of Nations, and the only big boys not to have delivered an underwhelming performance or posted a disappointing result so far are Nigeria and Cameroon. Reigning champions...
SOCCER
The Independent

Which Africa Cup of Nations matches are on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the last batch of group-stage games and the hosts, along with their Group A rivals, will be the first nation to complete their opening fixtures.Cameroon have impressed so far as one of the more attack-minded, adventurous sides of the tournament - putting four goals past Ethiopia certainly helped in that regard last time out. They are on six points, with Burkina Faso and Cabo Verde both on three and Ethiopia pointless after two games.There’s still everything to play for though, for all four sides: Second place guarantees progression to the last 16, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Big Match Stats Pack - Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

GOAL brings you the facts and stats ahead of the final Group D match between the Super Eagles and the Djurtus in Garoua on Wednesday. The Djurtus are winless in their last five games in all competitions while Nigeria maintain a five-game unbeaten streak, having started the tournament with back-to-back wins.
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Boost for Nigeria as Awaziem resumes training

The defender is closing in on a return to action after recovering from injury and could be involved in Wednesday’s clash with Guinea-Bissau. Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad received a massive boost as Chidozie Awaziem resumed training with the Super Eagles. The Turkey-based defender has been out...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy