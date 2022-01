The game plan from the Red Sox when MLB downsized MiLB from 160 to 120 years was to let the Spinners down, lobby the city for LeLacheur Park improvements, and them move the Salem Red Sox to town. That LeLacheur Park would need a lot of work is not exactly a secret: it was built as a college/short-season ballpark, and it would need a big investment if Lowell wanted to pursue a return to pro baseball. How big, given the rising cost of materials and inflation, is beginning to be an alarming issue for a city facing its own economic issues. One incoming estimate from an incoming Lowell City Councilor now potentially sits north of $30 million; that’s up from the $10 million tossed about by city officials in late August 2021.

