“Timely, since a ballot measure for new fire tax this year looks doubtful,” Supervisor Gorin. After years of struggling to negotiate acceptable language for financial support from Sonoma County while abiding by the county’s decision to no longer be directly involved in fire protection and to merge independent districts into larger, more efficient organizations, Kenwood Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors unanimously approved an agreement that will provide $300,000 a year for the next two fiscal years and $180,000 annually after that “in perpetuity.” The agreements include annual cost of living increases.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO