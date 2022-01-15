ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans on wrong road

Let’s deal in straight talk. The only reason Republican politicians are kissing up to President Donald Trump is because of their precious re-election. They want to maintain their privileged lifestyle, and their positions...

Carla Sands Says She Is Strongest Trump Supporter In Republican Primary For Senator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former ambassador to Denmark is one of two Republican women seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. Carla Sands is joining a crowded field to succeed the retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. At last count, there are 13 Republican candidates for Senate in this state, including two women, both of whom make the pundits’ list of top five candidates because of their wealth or name recognition. Sands is one of them. “I am a pro-life, pro-First and Second Amendment constitutional conservative woman, and I grew up in Cumberland County in the middle of our great commonwealth,” Sands told...
Voting bill faces defeat in Senate as Manchin, Sinema won’t stop GOP filibuster

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster. The Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West […]
Person
Donald Trump
Rep. Kevin Brady: If President Donald Trump Wants To Run Again, He’s Going To Be Our Nominee

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is clear President Biden bungled the economy in a big way during his first year in office. Brady says we should have had a banner year with the economy in 2021 based on what President Biden inherited from President Trump and instead we saw President Biden repeal three years of wage growth and take his eye off covid and dismissed and denied inflation and worker shortages while pursuing an extremist socialist spending plan. On the democrat sponsored voting rights bill, Brady doesn’t believe it has a chance unless progressives would be willing to walk away from everything they care about to resurrect the bill and Brady doesn’t see that happening. Brady also defended Texas voting law and how it has expanded early voting and added hours including on Sunday. Brady says there is not statewide voter suppression and the democrats are pushing a big lie in order to have a federal takeover of elections.
Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
Party preference among voters swings 14 points toward the Republican Party ahead of midterms

A new survey from Gallup shows that Americans’ party preferences swung 14 points toward the Republican Party as Democrats attempt to protect their majorities in the House and Senate in November. Gallup conducted telephone interviews with 12,416 Americans who were at least 18 years old and combined data from 13 separate polls between January and December of 2021. The margin of error is one percentage point. At the beginning of 2021, 49 per cent of Americans identified as Democrats or leaned that way compared with 40 per cent of Americans who identified as Republicans or leaned that way. But...
Democratic Party establishment and grassroots turn the big guns on Sinema and Manchin

It was a brutal week for the Democratic Party’s various factions as it became clear ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day that the passage of voting rights legislation remains unlikely thanks to two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.As the president descended on Capitol Hill in an attempt to press the two on their resistance to alterations to the Senate’s filibuster rule, Ms Sinema took to the floor and delivered a speech outlining her continued refusal to make any changes to the rule even as unified Republican opposition means that passing legislation to combat gerrymandering and bills to...
Election fraud belief undimmed for Trump fans, despite party hopes

Jonathan Riches has been to 40 Donald Trump rallies and fervently believes the last US presidential election was stolen. Like thousands of others who spent hours in a dusty field in Arizona this weekend to watch the former president speak, that belief is a bedrock -- no matter how much the Republican Party leadership wishes otherwise. "We love our president. I call him President Trump because I still consider him my president," Riches, 44, told AFP. Riches was among fellow believers in Florence, 60 miles (100 kilometers) outside Phoenix for Saturday's rally.
